









The Kardashians are taking over Fashion Week by storm, and Kylie Jenner is the next sibling to have joined the haute couture club. The beauty mogul stunned in a blue velvet gown and a heart choker necklace as she attended the Schiaparelli show in Place Vendome.

Kylie is in the French capital to attend Fashion Week. The 25-year-old turned heads by wearing a stunning strapless blue velvet gown that had her curves on display. However, the heart choker was a huge talking point of Kylie Jenner’s outfit.

Other attendees included the likes of former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn, Ashley Graham, and Melissa George. The beauty mogul attended the showcase of Schiaparelli as part of her PFW list of attendances.

Earlier this week, the Kylie Cosmetics founder attended the Balmain Runway show with her bestie Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou in a gorgeous dress.

Kylie Jenner’s gown and heart choker caught attention

On September 28, Kylie attended Schiaparelli’s fashion show held in the French capital, at the White & Case LLP in Place Vendome.

Showing off her curves, the 25-year-old wore a velvet royal blue gown with a deep-V cut.

The Kardashians star also had a bag she matched it with a pair of black pointed-toe heels. To complete the look, she had an unusual but unique black choker in a shape of a heart.

Following the theme, Kylie‘s hair was slicked back into a curly bun. No wigs this time.

She also wore natural glam make-up, with red lips and a smoky eye with thick back eyeliner that went in perfectly for the occasion.

Fashion week is one of the most talked-about events in haute couture. Following Kim’s debut in Dolce & Gabbana, the youngest sibling of the Kar-Jenner squad is serving her own looks. Figuratively speaking.

Naturally, following Kylie‘s dramatic entrance, Kardashian fans took to Twitter to comment on her extravagant looks.

Everyone agreed that “this is Kylie Jenner’s world and we’re just living in it”.

Another fan tweed: “D***, Kylie looks so f****** good for the Schiaparelli show.”

“Omg Kylie in Schiaparelli,” a fan commented.

A fan pointed out: “Kylie’s Schiaparelli look is giving Cruella Meets Hot Girl Meets High fashion.”

Kylie’s POV in Paris Fashion Week

Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images

Sharing her experience, Kylie shared a video on her TikTok account for her 47.7 million followers. Though she has kept her Instagram account for more professional posts, she has been sharing personal and small story adventures through TikTok.

In the short video and to the rhythm of Beyoncé, the young star took fans along for the ride in a ‘Get ready with me’ montage. Followers saw the fitting process, various mannequins, and a sneak peek of the event.

Ultimately, she stunned in the blue velvet gown. Surely, she was living in the moment.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK