











The world’s famous family are back. Well, sort of. After the first season of their successful reality TV show comeback, the family appear to already be gearing up for The Kardashians season 2.

After what fans thought to be the end of an era, the most famous family in Hollywood made a return with another new show on a different service. Nothing different from Keeping Up with The Kardashians though.

In a much shorter version of the previous show, Hulu’s The Kardashian’s first season ended after ten episodes. However, the Kardashians seemed to have gotten back to filming as Kourtney and Kylie updated fans.

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

Recap of Season 1 of The Kardashians

The Kardashians — “Where I’ve Been and Where I Wanna Go” – Episode 107 — Kim’s new found independence takes her to amazing heights in the world of fashion. Kris faces a challenge as a mom and manager while Kourtney and Travis explore new avenues on their fertility journey. Kourtney, Travis, and Kendall, shown. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

A new era. A show that feels more real without scripts, no plans, and 100% transparency.

The first season of The Kardashians showed the beginning of new romances, betrayals, and family concerns. Most importantly, the behind-the-scenes of what made the headlines back in the day.

Fans were able to see and learn more about what the family had been up to. Yes, social media pictures are not enough. However, for the first season – just like KUWTK – the episodes were more focused on Kourtney, Khloé and Kim. For the first season, Kendall and Kylie would only appear briefly.

Right from the start, the family found themselves threatened with footage of Kim’s sex tape with Ray J. Viewers were able to learn more about the love story and engagement between Travis and Kourtney as well as Khloé’s third betrayal by Tristan Thompson’s secret paternity scandal.

A lot of drama has unfolded with cliffhangers left in between. Don’t worry fans, there’s more in the next season.

Kylie teases ‘days on set’

Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

It has only been a little over two weeks since the first season of The Kardashians wrapped up, and the family is already back in the game.

On July 7, Kourtney and Kylie Jenner teased fans showing off that the family was back together to film the second season of The Kardashians. Not revealing too much, the 43-year-old Poosh founder shared some content with her 188 million Instagram followers.

The youngest of the family, Kylie Jenner, also updated her 356 million followers as she captioned: “days on set with @kardashianshulu.” The Kylie Cosmetics founder only appeared occasionally during season one, as she was pregnant with her second child at the time.

What can fans expect from The Kardashians season 2?

Drama, love, and more drama. Fans can expect the appearances of all the members of the Kar-Jenner clan, except Rob Kardashian.

The second season of The Kardashians will likely dive into the relationship of Kim and her beau Pete Davidson, as well as the marriage between Travis Barker and Kourtney.

As per Distractify, cameras were present during the impromptu Kravis’ Las Vegas marriage with no license. Nonetheless, fans are curious to find out the inside of their lavish Italian wedding in Portofino.

Fans may also expect the news of the birth of Kylie and Travis’ second child – whose name and face have been kept out of the spotlight. Will season two will make a difference?