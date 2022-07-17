Kylie Jenner sparks backlash over 'out of touch his and hers' private jet 'brag'













Kylie Jenner has sparked backlash online after fans say she boasted about how she and beau Travis Scott had his and hers private jets.

The makeup mogul shared a photo online, black and white, of her snuggling up to her rapper boyfriend, who she shares two children with.

The duo are standing on an airport tarmac with two private jets either side of the photo.

Kylie Jenner sparks backlash over ‘his and hers’ private jets

She captioned the PDA-filled photo: “You wanna take mine or yours?”

The suggestive comment appeared to claim that the couple owned both private planes.

Not only that, there was a black Rolls Royce in the background of the photo.

Now, celebrities aren’t shy from showing an inside look into their luxury lifestyle, whether that be their impressive car collection or incredible vacations. However, as the recent cost of living skyrockets in multiple countries across the globe, some fans weren’t happy with what they claim is Kylie boasting about her wealth.

Mum Kris Jenner responded underneath: “Decisions. Decisions.” followed by two crown emojis.

‘They don’t care’

Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Critics slammed the mum-of-two for her ‘bragging’ as well as disregard for the environment and a cleaner way to travel.

One Instagram user wrote: “Maybe take neither’s and reduce your carbon footprint.”

A second added: “Why do I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws while the 1% gets to pump tons of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to Palm Springs?”

A third chimed in: “But what about combating climate change?”

One person penned: “This post just called me poor,” while a second sarcastically suggested: “This is so relatable Kylie!”

Does Kylie Jenner own two private jets?

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

It’s not known whether Kylie and Travis actually own the second plane, as eluded to in the photograph caption.

However, we do know that the reality TV star has at least one private plane which she calls Kylie Air, writes InStyle.

PageSix reports the female CEO purchased a custom Global Express Jet for around $70 million two years ago. The outlet claims there’s a long bar with a neon sign that reads ‘Kylie’ inside, as well as a master suite bedroom with it’s own bathroom. Other reports state the plane has designer blankets and Fiji water available at each seat.

Sister Khloe recently took ‘Kylie Air’ for a birthday trip with Kim Kardashian, brother Rob, niece Dream and daughter True.

Kim’s four children – North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint – joined the family for the sunny beach vacation as well. Although Kim does also have her own private jet so it’s likely they took hers, as North and Kim recently jet-setted off to Paris for Fashion Week.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK