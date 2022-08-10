Kylie Jenner unrecognizable as teen during first days of fame 13 years ago













Kylie Jenner has grown up in front of the cameras and there’s no doubt she is now unrecognizable from her first days on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Her transformations throughout the years give us ‘Goosebumps’.

Kylie has been in the spotlight since 2008. Throughout the seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, fans have seen her go from a shy girl to rebellious. And now? She’s being a gorgeous entrepreneur. Kylie has two children and hundreds of millions of dollars in her pocket.

However, what has picked the curiosity fans is her undeniable transformation. Fans first noticed a major transformation from 2013 after a few years in the spotlight.

Reality Titbit looks back at how the years have changed for the reality stars as she turns 25 years old.

Sweet Kylie Jenner unrecognizable 13 years ago

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

At the young age of 11, or 12, it’s understandable Kylie played with little makeup, such as lip gloss, back then. She went for a more natural look after her family were thrusted back into the spotlight thanks to their TV show.

As the years went on, Kylie began to experiment with different makeup looks by the age of 14. She started to appear with dark eyeshadows and liners. It was also the era when her older sister Kendall began to model, leading to Kylie trying out possible interests.

However, at 16, the mogul looked completely unrecognisable – and it had only been four years since she first appeared without a trace of makeup.

The star started dyeing her hair in different colours and also began to overline her lips for a fuller look.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Billboard Awards 2014/WireImage

Experimenting with different hairstyles and colours, the reality teen was feeling her new look. There were some fans though that were interested in how her lip shape changed as she entered towards her older teen years.

At the age of 17, Kylie got temporary lip fillers from Surgeon Dr Simon Ourian. As per the reality star revealed herself almost a decade later, her lip insecurity began after a boy said she had “such small lips” despite being a good kisser.

Accused of having done more than just her lips altered, the star showed off her new look on her 18th birthday. Her interest in makeup and her impressive social media following became the starting point of Kylie’s road to a multi-millionaire life.

The beauty mogul has never said she has had cosmetic surgery or procedures other than lip fillers.

Celebrating the success of Kylie Cosmetics, the mogul began the new year with a new look. She chopped off her hair and dyed it blonde.

A new era for Kylie was incoming.

Kylie Jenner now

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The reality star, entrepreneur, and a mom-of-two, Kylie Jenner is looking her best at 25. Rocking millions of dollars in her outfits, it’s clear that the beauty mogul is thriving on her success with her grand rise to fame.

Looking back at her first time on a red carpet, to the most recent one, there’s a notorious difference. Despite her lips becoming the mogul’s trademark, she opted to dissolve a little bit years later. Reducing her lip fillers for a more natural look.

It isn’t the first time the star played with different amounts of fillers or using makeup to enhance their shape.

Fans have noticed subtle changes over the years, like most people trying new things out, writes Teen Vogue.

Dating rapper Travis Scott, Kylie entered motherhood. Since then, the star decided to go show her audience a realistic version of herself. Kylie would often be going au-naturale and removing all of her extensions.

It’s hard to believe how unrecognizable teenage Kylie is after almost 15 years in the spotlight.

