









Leave it to Kylie Jenner to make your head turn as the reality star has been winning the 2022 Halloween with her perfect attire. The most recent one happened to be the alien costume that had everyone shocked.

Halloween has pushed the stars to bring their A-Game when it comes to dressing up and looking at their photos there is no doubt that they are putting their best foot forward.

However, one person who fans think has been putting in the extra effort is none other than Kylie.

Kylie Jenner’s alien avatar shocks fans

Kylie decided to show off another look that she had p[planned for Halloween in a series of pictures that she shared online.

In it, she was seen wearing an alien costume. Captioning the photo, she wrote: “not of this world.” A third picture showed her depicting “planet Kylie” and it definitely stole the show.

Fans fell in love with the efforts the reality star had put in this year with her costumes.

Fans think she has won 2022 Halloween

For the past couple of weeks, fans have seen Kylie bringing out new looks for Halloween and all of them have been extraordinary.

It did not take long for fans to address them as all of them applauded her for the efforts she had put in. One fan wrote: “you won Halloween!!!!” Another added: “CEO of Halloween.”

Some seemed to agree that Kylie did a little extra this year when it comes to her costume as one wrote: “You went hard this year, miss Jenner!!!”

Another echoed similar thoughts and wrote: “I hope this never ends.”

However, there were a few who thought that Kylie might want to take a little break as one noted: “U gotta chill out now damn.” Another added: “Girl how many costumes you got.”

A look at the costumes Kylie has worn

Kylie has had a few costumes this year and the first one started with the witch’s attire that she wore along with her best friend, Hailey Bieber.

Following this, Kylie showed off her bride of Frankenstein costume. The reality star did an entire photoshoot for it and even showed the behind-the-scenes video on her social media.

Shortly after this, Kylie revealed her Elvira, mistress of the dark. Finally, the singer showed her alien and extraterrestrial look.

