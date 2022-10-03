Kylie Jenner's bodyguard steals limelight despite her killer fashion looks











Kylie Jenner‘s recent fashion shoe statement has stirred up mixed reviews, but fans have united over their crush on her bodyguard.

Kylie Jenner has stepped up her style for Paris Fashion Week this season. From her fuzzy neon pink Balenciaga dress to the Schiaparelli blue velvet gown with a plunging neckline, it’s a huge departure from her “embarrassing” teen days.

The reality star stepped into a Kardashian-Jenner signature neutral dress for her Balenciaga fitting. Although, she spiced it up with a pair of neon blue heeled boots. However, the pop of color didn’t pay off, as fans have repeatedly mocked the fashion statement.

On the bright side, the attention has been taken away from the questionable shoe choice as the internet is totally crushing on her bodyguard.

Forget Kylie’s shoes, her bodyguard is the real star

Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Kylie wore a skintight ecru dress to accentuate her curves ahead of the Balenciaga show .But her blue open-toed boots were a complete miss, fans say.

With a cut-out revealing only her toes, the thong strap sandals have followers flooding her TikTok comments section with the viral “What are those?” meme from 2015.

“Okay but what is up with the shoes Kylie?” asked a Kardashian critic.

Another joked: “It’s like only sometimes her stylist hates her.”

“She is gorgeous but the shoes with this dress are just a no,” a third added.

While half of the fans are raving about the unusual shoe option, others are drooling over her bodyguard. The mysterious brown checked shirt-wearing security is on his way to becoming a celeb in his own right with the amount of secret admirers.

“Not enough ppl are talking about the body guard,” a follower complained.

A second agreed: “Her body guard fine like that?”

Forget the shoes, her muscle has caught the eyes of fans. “Everyone’s talking about the shoes and I’m like… that bodyguard,” one distracted fan commented.

According to one follower, Kylie’s previous security was “beautiful” as well.

His admirers have yet to identify his name, but we’re convinced fans will uncover it soon.

Kylie’s giving “bed sheet” vibes at Acne Studios

View Instagram Post

The criticism didn’t stop with the neon boots; creative descriptions for her beige bodycon Acne Studios look on Wednesday (September 28) include “bed sheet” and “flying squirrel”.

Paired with a more subtle strappy sandal, the mom-of-two showed off her hourglass figure once again as the dress hugged and flowed off her body like a cape.

“Why’s she wearing my DAMN bedsheet,” a seemingly enraged fan commented.

Kylie looked like she could’ve been whisked away in the wind in that dress. “It’s giving flying squirrel…in a good way,” a second wrote.

Eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but mention the green Pedialyte bottles and the ranch dressing in the background.

They said: “I love the Pedialyte in the back lol”, while another got dibs on the sauce: “I’ll take that bottle of ranch.” Coincidentally, Kylie’s dress is the same color as the dip – that’s the new fashion inspiration.

But many fans came to praise her on her iconic looks from the previous few days.

