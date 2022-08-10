Kylie Jenner's grand rise to fame - 'Embarrassing pole dance' to 'billionaire'













Kylie Jenner is the youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner clan and one of the most successful siblings in the family thanks to her fame.

Daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, Kylie grew up in a world of fame, and in front of the cameras for most of her childhood. Experiencing different career paths in makeup and fashion, Kylie’s lips became her billion-dollar pass to a fortune.

Her social media following has helped on maintaining her position in the showbiz world. Now a mother of two, she is thriving on her success.

To celebrate Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday, Reality Titbit dives into her journey in the beauty industry to make her the youngest billionaire on Forbes’ list in 2019 – for a few months.

‘Embarrassing stripper pole episode’

Fans have seen Kylie and her sister Kendall grow up in Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Therefore, viewers spotted the different talents and funny moments – including annoying their three elder sisters.

During an episode from the first season of KUWTK, Kim was getting a pole dance lesson from Robin Antin. Ring the bell? The founder of the iconic burlesque troupe, the Pussycat Dolls.

The then-teenager Kylie joined the two as she showed off the tricks she could do. Robin, who was in shock, assured the youngest Kardashian sister she was a future Pussycat Doll. Caitlyn wasn’t having any of it and took her out of the room.

She later admitted she wished it never happened, writes E Online. Kylie told former pal Jordyn Woods: “The stripper pole was so embarrassing. I wish it never happened.”

Kylie Jenner building fame and an empire out of lip insecurity

Believe it or not, it was all down to a boy.

Following months of speculations her sudden big lips were not just created by using a lip liner, the beauty mogul admitted to having lip fillers in 2015. During an episode of KUWTK, the then 18-year-old Kylie told the cameras it was “an insecurity of hers and it was what she wanted to do”.

That led to Khloé adding the comment “being in the public eye has augmented the insecurities that teenagers face”.

Years later, she told Andy Cohen at the KUWTK reunion special she began to feel insecure about her lips after a guy made a comment to her. Though the boy complimented her kissing, he told her she had “such small lips”. For that reason, she began to feel “unkissable”.

Nonetheless, despite confessing her lips were not au-naturale, the whole world became obsessed with her lips – and they became her trademark. On November 20, 2015, Kylie Cosmetics was born. Her journey selling Kylie Lip Kits and the business expansions led to her now being worth $600 million.

Forbes initially listed Kylie as a billionaire, according to her net worth, in 2019, but later reduced this down to $900 million (£730m). Therefore the title was taken away from her a few months later.

Sister Kim, in 2021, was named by Forbes as the family’s first billionaire as her net worth was estimated at $1.4bn.

Keeping Up with The Mom Life

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

Though the Kylie Cosmetics founder has not taken things to the altar with her long-time partner and rapper, Travis Scott, the two are parents to two children.

Their first daughter, Stormi Webster, was born on February 1, 2018. Her name and identity were not revealed until a month later when the reality star posted a heartfelt YouTube video titled ‘To Our Daughter‘.

Coincidentally, four years later, and a day after Stormi’s birth date, Kylie and Travis announced the birth of their second on February 2, 2022. The two parents posted the same video dedicated to their baby son. However, his name and full identity are yet to be revealed to fans.

Her son had initially been given the name Wolf Webster. A month later, the 25-year-old announced the couple had decided to change it because “it didn’t feel right”.

Staggering net worth

Though her wealth comes primarily from Kylie Cosmetics, the reality star has also seen a lot of success in her subsidiary brands such as Kylie Skin. Not only that, but the 25-year-old has also Kylie Baby and Kylie Swim.

Her popularity also reflects on the socialite holding the title of the most followed female Instagram account in the world. Kylie surpassed pop star Selena Gomez and older sister Kim.

Despite selling a 51% stake of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty Inc. for $600 million, the beauty mogul has managed to keep her hundreds of millions of dollars streak. Owning huge houses and tons of luxurious cars, her current net worth stands at $750 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM SEPTEMBER 2022

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK