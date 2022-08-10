











Kylie Jenner shared a picture a day ahead of her birthday surrounded by handbags, but it wasn’t the picture that had fans talking, it was the way she revealed the bags are part of a giveaway in the caption.

The Kardashian sister has come under scrutiny for posting the picture, with many confused fans asking if anyone ever wins the competitions while others thought Kylie’s Instagram page may have been hacked.

It appears to be a giveaway in partnership with Rapid Rise Official, which stated Kylie’s $100K giveaway is now live. One winner is set to bag “Kylie Jenner’s favorite handbag collection and $70,000 USD cash giveaway.”

Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Kylie Jenner posts ‘giveaway’

Kylie’s Instagram page posted a giveaway with Rapid Rise Official, where she is surrounded by multiple designer handbags. Brands include Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Bottega and other high-end companies.

The post, which has garnered more than five million likes, asks fans to follow the company associated with the giveaway and to tag a friend in the comments if they wish to win.

Her sister Khloe posted a separate competition on her page in November 2021. The Sun reports Khloe was slammed by critics for offering fans $35K cash and a $7K Gucci bag in a similar giveaway.

View Instagram Post

Some fans think she’s been hacked

Kylie never usually does prize competitions on Instagram, leading some of her followers to fear her account had been hacked.

One fan claimed: “Kylie got hacked omg.”

Another reacted: “Is this real? Do people even win?”

Despite speculation Kylie had been “hacked,” the reality star has been reposting stories to her Instagram as friends and loved ones wished her a happy 25th birthday. The star also commented on a fan page to say thank you.

Rapid Rise has been contacted for comment by Reality Titbit.

LOVE ISLAND GAME CHEATS: Use these hacks for free gems and more!

Rapid Rise Official is a Melbourne-based firm

Rapid Rise, which Kylie appears to have partnered with for the giveaway, is based in Melbourne, Australia, although the giveaway is open worldwide. Looking at government documents, the company has been active since October 1, 2021.

Winners of the giveaway will be notified via direct message from @rapidriseofficial on Instagram by August 17, 2022, according to the Rapid Rise website. The firm states it partners with celebrities in return for “thousands of followers.”

The site states: “Rapid Rise selects celebrity talent with 10 million+ followers and high engagement rates for best results. We hand-pick celebrities with targeted followings so you are guaranteed real, engaged followers in desired locations.”

Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK