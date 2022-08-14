











Her birthday might’ve been four days ago, but it doesn’t end until Travis Scott pulls up with thousands of pink flowers to commemorate Kylie Jenner’s special day. And of course, Kylie had to gush about the romantic gesture.

The celebrations of Kylie Jenner‘s 25th birthday ended on the best note as her “romantic” beau Travis Scott gave her the Butterfly Effect with a surprising makeover of the couple’s mansion with thousands of fresh flowers. Not 25, but arguably thousands.

The rapper has been known for his lavish gifts for his partner. This includes the recent Valentine’s Day, this year. He filled the room with lots of white and pink roses to celebrate the romantic occasion. It was also for the arrival of their second child, still without a name, – to the public – baby son.

Kylie received a $100,000 rare Hermès Birkin bag from her momager Kris Jenner and a surprise yacht birthday celebration with her sisters. But to top it off, her long-time partner and rapper Travis came through with a ton of bouquet flowers in her favourite colour, pink.

Travis Scott’s incredible birthday flowers for Kylie Jenner

On August 13, the Kylie Cosmetic founder shared her mansion filled with thousands of flowers decorating the minimalistic hallway. The number hasn’t been counted officially, but by the dozens and dozens of piles of flowers, it’s easy to estimate there are thousands of gorgeous flowers there.

Sharing the video with her 366 million Instagram followers, she captioned it with two faces with watery eyes and a butterfly.

Naturally, her older sisters left comments underneath the posts. Khloé Kardashian joked about the “rinky dinky flowers” she sent Kylie being overshadowed. We’re sorry that Travis appeared to show up her older sister. However, it appears Kylie would love any gift she received from her family.

The reality star posted the same video on her TikTok account. She added Travis’ single Wake Up and the caption, “the birthday that never ends”.

Sending flowers since 2017

While some were curious about what would happen to the flowers afterward or the day after, many gushed about the rapper’s action as the two spend the mogul’s birthday together for the fifth time.

One fan commented: “Travis NEVER ceases to come through.”

Another fan wrote: “Everyone needs a Travis in their life”

A fan joked: “Travis been sending them flowers since 2017 but no Utopia.”

Another one added: “Kylie can we recycle these for my wedding pls lol.”

A user asked: “What happens to all of the rooms full of flowers in the Kardashians? Who cleans them out??”

Kylie Jenner receives $100k rare Hermes Birkin bag

What do you give a woman who has everything? Well, Kris Jenner pulled the strings for an exclusive and rare birthday gift worth $100,000. The bag is so rare that there are only three of its kind to have ever been made, and Kylie is the owner of one of them.

As the family and friends celebrated the big day at an exclusive yacht birthday party, the mum-of-two shared a snippet of the night via TikTok. The one-minute video included tequila shots and champagne fireworks, and as its best highlight, the big gift reveal.

As she began to unwrap the gift with the help of her daughter Stormi and niece Chicago West, Kylie knew what would be inside the box but still couldn’t help to get excited as the children screamed, “what is it?”.

Thrilled about having it in her hands, she is heard saying: “Gorgeous! I’ve never seen anything like this before. They made three of these!”

