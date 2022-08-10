











Kylie Jenner has shared some incredible throwback photos of her first birthday party in honor of her 25th, and her momager Kris’ age-defying looks totally stole the show.

Happy birthday, King Kylie… but also can we please have your mom’s secrets?

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is celebrating her 25th trip around the sun, but there’s no quarter-life crisis here. With a multi-million dollar company to look over, a solid relationship, and two kids to tend to, there’s no uncertainty when it comes to her schedule.

Tonight’s birthday celebrations remain unknown, but if it follows the Kardashian-Jenner tradition, it’s going to feature extravagant themed decorations and uber-glam fashion.

Turns out, their themed parties have dated back to at least 1998, as unveiled in the previously unseen images of Kylie’s first birthday bash. That’s not the only thing we’ve noticed – check out Kris, who once again proves she never ages.

Kris literally looks the same 25 years later

We’ll take what Kris is having because the momager looks identical today to how she did back in the 90s.

The mother-of-six can be seen clutching baby Kylie in the unseen images dated August 10, 1998. At the time, Kris was 41 years old. Fast forward to 2022, the Kardashian matriarch is still boasting glowing flawless skin. The only difference back then was the longer haircut.

On the other hand, the birthday girl is unrecognizable in photos from Kris’ birthday post.

“You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!” the businesswoman captioned it.

Kendall, Kim and Khloe lead the birthday tributes

Leave it to your siblings to give the best birthday wishes: Kendall kept it simple by reposting three images from their childhood, one of which included them rocking their Y2K outfits at a film premiere. Who dressed them? We would like to have a word.

Meanwhile, Kim used snaps from a recent vacation and we think it’s hilarious she fit in a photo of just herself at the end. Come on Kim, it’s a post for Kylie!

Queen of captions-that-could-be-essays Khloe poured out her love in exactly 180 words:

“Kylie, my wish for you is that you feel the way you make everyone else feel around you. Limitless! I pray you get butterflies because of the overwhelming love you receive from us,” she wrote, along with 127 other words.

Oldest sister Kourtney has yet to publicly address Kylie’s 25th as she’s currently in Chicago, Illinois, presumably with Travis and Penelope. The family recently enjoyed zip-lining and boating during their lake getaway.

