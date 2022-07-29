











Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian had a four-year marriage several years ago. Fast-forward to now and she’s expecting a second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate, and Lamar had something to say about it.

After being approached by paparazzi, Lamar said Khloe should have “hollered at him” after learning that she is having another baby with Tristan – their second child after daughter True Thompson, who is four years old.

However, looking back at Lamar and Khloe’s marriage saw her admit in a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she “fake-tried” to get pregnant while they were together.

Lamar Odom reacts to Khloe’s news

Lamar spoke to a celebrity photographer in Los Angeles on July 26th, which is when he gave his thoughts about Khloe’s second pregnancy with Tristan. He asked if Khloe and Tristan are “going to be together”.

He also asked questions about Tristan getting “caught” amid his paternity lawsuit. “They’re going to have another baby? She could have hollered at me for that,” he said, laughing, as seen in a video posted by Page Six.

Khloe has not responded to the comments made by Lamar, who she divorced in 2016, three years after they split. He is a father to three children, including late son Jayden, daughter Destiny, and son Lamar Jr.

Khloe ‘fake-tried’ pregnancy with Lamar

During a 2017 episode of KUWTK, Khloe looked back on her relationship with Lamar and admitted that she “fake-tried” to get pregnant for his sake. She said that she was undergoing fertility treatments “more so for Lamar.”

Khloe added: “I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage.” Lamar, who has said he struggled with drug addiction before and during his marriage to Khloe, has admitted to cheating on her.

Having since apologised for his behaviour, the retired basketball player admitted to US Weekly in 2017: “If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women.”

Their relationship timeline

Khloe and Lamar were married from 2009 to 2016. During their marriage, he made several appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. He and Kardashian also had their own reality series, Khloé & Lamar!

They tied the knot after one month of dating, after first meeting at a party for Lakers teammate Artest. Their wedding was featured on KUWTK, but by May 2016, Khloe had filed for divorce which was finalized in December that year.

During their marriage, they made a brave decision to get each other’s initials inked – a spontaneous move – as it was casually just something they discussed over dinner. Since then, their once-devoted ink has been removed.

