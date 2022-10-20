









On October 20, Liz Truss announced her resignation after being the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom for six weeks and people have been comparing this to Kim Kardashian‘s failed marriage to Kris Humphries.

Kim’s relationships have always made headlines but the one that shocked everyone was her marriage to Humphries as it only lasted for 72 days.

Fans have been comparing it to Truss’ time as prime minister and it has resulted in hilarious memes online.

Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Liz Truss’ resignation compared to Kim Kardashian’s “shortest marriage”

On October 20, Truss came forward and confirmed she was resigning. She was in the office for just 44 days and people can’t get over the fact that it was a much shorter stay than Kim and Humphries’ marriage.

Kim and Humphries had been married for 73 days, which is equal to 10 weeks.

24 hours before Truss had confirmed the news, home secretary Suella Braverman had also resigned from her position.

However, Truss’ departure did not come as a shock to some as Daily Star launched a live stream predicting that a head of lettuce would be able to outlive her political rule.

Kardashians fans react to Liz Truss’ exit

People were quick to react to the news on social media and Kim’s fans were having a good old time talking about it. One user wrote: “Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kris Humphries is in awe of Liz Truss’ tenure as the British Prime Minister.”

Another added: “lmao Liz Truss wasn’t even prime minister for as long as Kim Kardashian was married to Kris Humphries.”

“Bro Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kris Humphries lasted more than Liz Truss’s term as UK prime minister. Bear in mind this woman was married for 72 days while Liz was in power for a mere 45 days!” said another stunned user.

“Liz Truss didn’t last as long as Kim Kardashian’s second marriage,” wrote another.

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

What we know about Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kris Humphries

During one of the reunion episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim admitted she wanted to apologize to Humphries for what had happened.

The star looked back and acknowledged how she only went ahead with the marriage because they had filmed for the show. At the same time, Kim did not want to be known as a runaway bride.

The two ultimately got married but their union only lasted for 72 days.

