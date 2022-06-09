











Khloé Kardashian has reignited her mother’s love of Madame Alexander dolls after stumbling across several of the dolls in a store during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Fans have been left wondering what the dolls actually are, as Kris reacted with shock and made her daughter buy six of them whilst she was out shopping with Kendall.

Here is everything we know about Madame Alexander dolls from history to price…

Phoenix, United States – July 6, 2011: Studio shot of a Madame Alexander doll named “Kelly” from the 1950’s. Madame Alexander dolls have been in production since the 1920’s and often represent characters from fiction.

Kris Jenner goes crazy over dolls

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kendall and Khloé went to a baby store to pick up some presents for their sister Kylie, who was expecting her second child at the time.

Whilst in the store, Khloé came across some Madame Alexander dolls, and video calls her mom Kris to show her.

Kris is shocked, and tells her daughters: “You guys, those are my favourite dolls! You have to get all of them, they’re very hard to find.”

She then instructs Khloé to get six for her six granddaughters, which leads to Khloé having to ask the staff in the store if they had anymore of the dolls out the back.

“Six of them?” Khloé asks in disbelief, but she proceeds to buy all the Madame Alexander dolls as Kris promised to pay her back.

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

How much do Madame Alexander dolls cost?

Madame Alexander dolls vary hugely in price. There are a wide range of dolls and products on their website from dolls, to accessories and baby shower presents.

Collectible Madame Alexander dolls start at $129.95 and go up to $179.95. However, the collectible Timeless Rhapsody Cissy doll comes in at a whopping $750.

The Madame Alexander baby dolls are more affordable, as you can get a Little Cuties doll for $14.95. Most baby dolls come in at around $39.95, but the Newborn Nursery dolls are $134.95.

What are Madame Alexander dolls?

The Alexander Doll Company was founded back in 1923 by 28 year-old Madame Beatrice Alexander Behrman.

“With her desire to make dolls that last along with her keen understanding of the value of doll play in teaching children kindness and compassion, Madame Alexander not only fulfilled her dream, but her dolls have been a part of American life for generations,” the website states.

Madame Alexander dolls have been featured in the Smithsonian Museum and the company has collaborated with brands such as Disney, DC Comics, Warner Brothers, and others. In 2000, Madame Alexander was inducted into the Toy Industry Hall of Fame.