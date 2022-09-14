‘Matcha made in heaven’ Kravis give their fave latte a pumpkin upgrade











If there’s one drink that Kourtney Kardashian is known for sipping on, it’s a matcha latte. And it turns out that her soulmate and husband, Travis Barker, is a huge fan of matcha, too – dare we say that they’re a ‘matcha made in heaven’?

While many would envisage most A-Listers knocking back cosmos poolside or margaritas on a yacht, popping bottles in the club or simply advertising their own brand of drink such as Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Kardashians fans can always count on Kourtney to opt for a healthy beverage.

Kourtney and matcha appear to go hand in hand as she can’t get enough of the green drink. The Kar-Jenners are known for getting their greens in – remember all those salads? – but Kourtney seems to hold an extra-special place in her heart for a matcha latte.

Photo by BG010/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kourtney’s love of matcha goes way back

It’s no secret that Kourtney has been loving matcha lattes for years.

She even shares a recipe for how to make the drink on her Poosh website, which details how the latte contains caffeine – but not the “jitters” that can come with it.

Of all the Kar-Jenners Kourtney seems to be one of the most health-conscious when it comes to food. She might be behind Kendall, though, when it comes to Kenny investing in a personal wellness room.

Travis makes Kourtney his ‘famous matcha’

During his Architectural Digest house tour in May 2022, Kourtney drinks Travis Barker’s “famous matcha” that he made for her.

Travis then says that he makes the “best matcha” and adds that his lattes are “better than any matcha place in LA”.

He also has a matcha station in his house which includes cinnamon, cacao and more extras to add to the drink.

Check out Travis’ kitchen and matcha station around four minutes into this video…

Kourtney adds pumpkin to her favourite drink

On September 13th, 2022, as Autumn is setting in, Kourtney took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of two matcha lattes.

She tagged herself at Cha Cha Matcha in New York and wrote that she had opted for a new flavour addition to her favourite drink: “pumpkin almond milk almond lattes”.

Kourtney and Travis attended New York Fashion Week this September where she debuted her collaboration with Boohoo. Despite being busy at NYFW, Kourtney clearly wanted to make time for a quick matcha stop during her trip.

