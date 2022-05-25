Meet Kris Jenner's sister who you never knew existed













Kris Jenner is known as one of the most famous mothers in the world, having brought up the ever-popular Kardashian clan. So when photos emerged of a younger sister called Karen, fans were totally baffled.

She’s been the momager for her daughters, shared her former marriage to Bruce (now Caitlyn) with the world, and even let cameras follow her relationship with Corey Gamble since 2014. Is there anything we DON’T know about her?

Apparently, there is. Kris has barely spoken about a younger sister called Karen Houghton, who she recently appeared in a photo with after they were reunited. So, just who are Kris’ siblings and extended family?!

Meet Kris Jenner’s sister

Karen Houghton is the younger sister of Kris, who lives in San Marcos, California. The sisters were raised by their single mother, Mary Jo Campbell, after divorcing their father, Robert Houghton.

Kris‘ sibling, 63, is a stewardess-turned-part-time nurse and the author of two cooking books. She released her first cookbook, Naturally Gourmet Cookbook, in 2010, and released Vol. 2 of the cookbook in 2013.

She is a mom to fashion model Natalie Zettel, 21, and was formerly married to her father, Mark Zettel, from 1996 to 2002. In Kris’s 2011 autobiography, she said about her less famous sister:

We loved each other, and we were there for each other through thick and thin, and to this day, we are a part of each other’s lives.

However, the sisters reportedly have had a rollercoaster relationship, as per The Sun, especially after Kris forgot Karen’s 60th birthday in November 2018. At the time, Natalie shared a snap of her mom sick in hospital.

Karen Houghton and Kris Jenner

Back in 2013, Kris denied that Karen knew anything about her split from Caitlyn Jenner, after Karen spoke about the split in the media. “I am not in touch with her. But I wish her the very best,” Kris told Radar Online.

Kris and Karen reunited in December 2019, a year after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star faced criticism for reportedly not visiting her sister in hospital. Karen blamed their difficult relationship on Kris’ fame and celebrity status.

She told Closer during an interview:

I can’t get to her anymore. But I guess it’s the money. She’s a huge celebrity, and now she has changed. I’m not saying good or bad. But I’ve seen what it can do to Kris… ever since she moved to LA.

Karen’s daughter Natalie shared snaps of them reuniting at the time, alongside Kris’ daughter Kylie Jenner and their mother Mary. As they live a fair distance from each other, the two sisters don’t always see each other.

Other extended Kardashian family

Karen, who has a net worth between $100,000 and $1million as per Net Worth and Salary, isn’t the only member of the Kardashian’s extended family. Brandon and Brody Jenner are the sons of Caitlyn Jenner from her second marriage.

The sons of Linda Thompson, and half brothers to Kendall and Kylie, Brody occasionally appeared on KUWTK alongside his brother, after he first starred on MTV’s The Hills where he dated Lauren Conrad.

Caitlyn Jenner had another daughter from her first marriage to Chrystie Jenner. She is Kendall and Kylie’s half-sister Cassandra, known as Casey, but mainly keeps away from the public limelight like Karen.

Burton is Caitlyn’s eldest son with Chrystie Jenner and Cassandra’s older brother. But that’s not all, as Krista, Kourtni and Kara are cousins of the Kardashian family (and yep, their names also start with a K!).

Thinking about my Queen Karen (Kris Jenner’s sister) pic.twitter.com/sFiRJ8nTae — babygirl 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@actuallyamo_) December 13, 2020

