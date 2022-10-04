Megyn Kelly's scathing attack on Kardashians as she dubs them 'force of evil'











American journalist Megyn Kelly launched a scathing attack on the Kardashians in an episode of her podcast, dubbing them “a force of evil” and claiming they’ve flaunted “unrivaled vanity” in the pursuit of “clicks”.

Kim Kardashian and her sisters have become a global phenomenon off the back of their reality shows Keeping Up With The Kardashians and their current series The Kardashians.

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and younger siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner each have their own business empires, with fingers in various pies.

With the help of momager Kris Jenner, they’ve launched beauty brands, clothing lines, a wellness website and alcohol products and their success is beyond belief.

But it seems not everyone is a fan.

Megyn Kelly interviews the Kardashians | Credit: TODAY

Megyn Kelly attacks the Kardashians

During a conversation on her podcast The Megyn Kelly Show, the journalist took aim at the famous family.

She said: “What I object to, back on the Kardashians, is the unrivaled vanity.

“Like the self-promotional, out of control, focus on one’s self, ego, clicks, likes.

“They’re hugely responsible for that in our society. They didn’t do it by themselves, but more than any other they’ve had a terrible effect in that lane.

“And I do blame them. I do. I asked them, I interviewed them and I said, ‘are you a force for good or are you a force for evil?’

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

“And they gave me their answer, but the more I’ve watched them over the years the more I think, net net, it’s evil.

“I don’t think this is healthy and that’s what I object to is their disgusting vanity which is spread like wildfire in our society.”

What did the Kardashians say when Megyn Kelly interviewed them?

Megyn referred to an interview she did with the Kardashians in 2017 when she was hosting Megyn Kelly Today on NBC.

She had them as guests on her show to mark the 10th anniversary of their E! show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which came to an end in 2021.

When Megyn asked them if they were a “force for good or evil”, Kim responded: “I think we’ve honestly through our show – we’ve shown so much more positive things.

“And the amounts of feedback we get, even from you know Kendall and Kylie’s dad [Caitlyn Jenner] transitioning and people not knowing how to handle that and kind of deal with that, they only want to focus on ‘oh they’re superficial’, ‘oh they’re wearing make up’, ‘oh they’re this…'”

Kris jumped in: “And I think that’s a very small percentage, I mean the girls have hundreds of millions of followers, hundreds of millions.

“And like Kylie, for example, she employs five or 600 people on her team, she’s 19 years old.”

Kendall added: “My little sister has an insane business and anyone who says they don’t want their kid to be like that and have an insane business at 19 and literally be so successful is insane to me.”

When Megyn says people worry that their daughters feel pressure to look like the Kardashians and “be perfect”, Kendall says: “None of us are perfect.”

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted the Kardashians’ representative for comment.

