









MJ Kardashian appeared on an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, when she was faced with her daughter Kris Jenner crying over getting old. This left many subscribers wondering exactly what age MJ currently is.

Hailed “adorable” and “sweet” for how she treats her grandchildren, Mary Jane Shannon is the eldest in the Kardashian family and known for her dry humor and blunt words when it comes to advising her relations.

She celebrated her recent birthday in July 2022, but just how old is MJ? How did she react to Kris, 66, who ended up crying over getting old and needing hip surgery? We’ve got all the gossip here.

MJ Kardashian’s real age

MJ is currently 88 years old at the time of writing, having been born in Arkansas on July 26th 1934. Her two daughters are Kris, 66, and Karen Houghton, 63, while she has 10 great grandchildren and seven grandchildren.

She gave birth to Kris on November 5th 1955 with ex-husband Robert Houghton, who she married at the age of 18, three years before welcoming another daughter into the world with him.

Born under the sign of Leo, which means that she has a natural charisma that makes her popular, MJ has the same star sign as her granddaughter Kylie Jenner. Fans are always sharing their love for the Kardashian family member!

She advises Kris over ‘getting old’

MJ was there while Kris began crying over getting older. Earlier in the episode, Kim revealed a piece of advice that MJ had told her: “My grandma told me that you really live life when you have s*x in front of the fireplace.”

When Kris got emotional, MJ gave some words of advice again. She said:

You have to visualise yourself as this happy, healthy human. I want you to quit worrying about it.

Khloé on the other hand, was optimistic. She told the cameras: “I get that she’s upset about getting older, but listen, MJ’s still here. She’s had cancer a couple of times and she’s still trucking along. We’re good, we got this.

“These women are fighters. My mom’s not going anywhere,” she said.

MJ’s life up to 88 years old

Growing up, MJ attended the charms school Fashionality and later became a model. Being a businesswoman clearly runs in the family as she founded Shannon & Co., a small children’s clothing store in La Jolla, California, in 1980.

She dated a mystery man for four years and got engaged right after they finished high school. They then tied the knot but called off their marriage after just two months. Later, she met an engineer called Robert Houghton.

After seven years of marriage, MJ and Kris’s biological father decided to get a divorce, so she became a single mother to her children. MJ then met Harry Shannon, her late husband who has since died.

She was with Harry for 40 years before he died in a car crash in 2003.

