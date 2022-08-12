











The Kardashians have faced scrutiny for their rumored surgeries over the years, and Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee is the latest to slam them for their “changing looks“.

From butt implants to breast augmentations, the Kardashian-Jenner crew have heard every rumor in the book. The five sisters have rejected and eventually admitted some of the claims, but haters are still convinced they haven’t come clean about it all.

Kylie revealed she had lip injections after years of teen insecurity, and most recently, Khloe confessed to a nose job during the KUWTK reunion in 2021.

But drummer Tommy isn’t convinced and has become the latest person to take a swipe.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

Tommy Lee slams Kardashians in video

Tommy isn’t someone we expected to publicly condemn the clan, but at the same time, the sisters are the biggest stars in the world, so you can expect almost everyone to have an opinion. Whether you love them or hate them, you can’t escape their social media influence.

The drummer reposted a TikTok made by Miami artist Mitchell Wiggs on Thursday (August 11), titled “Giving the Kardashians their old faces back.” It takes a promo photo for The Kardashians on Hulu and edits their face to their looks from about a decade ago.

Kourtney and momager Kris look the most similar in the edit, while Khloe, Kendall and Kylie have the most dramatic transformations. In all fairness, the latter were teens before.

The original video was uploaded three days ago and has already garnered 9.4 million views.

View Instagram Post

Mötley Crüe fans have found the attack hilarious, with one commenting: “I AM F-IN SCREAMING.” Another similarly hailed Tommy as “the real hero today.”

The Kardashian-Jenners have not addressed the situation at the time of writing.

Tommy disapproved of Kim’s Pamela Anderson Halloween costume

While Tommy clearly isn’t a fan, Kim certainly is of him and his ex-wife Pamela Anderson.

They say imitation is the biggest form of flattery, but the drummer didn’t react well to Kim and Jonathan Cheban’s 2018 Halloween costumes as Pamela and Tommy.

The Mötley Crüe musician reportedly tweeted at the time: ” My culture is not your costume.”

View Instagram Post

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK