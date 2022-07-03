Meet Kardashians' lookalike 'secret' cousin who had a reality show without them













The OG fans might or might not know, but Natalie Halcro shares more than just a good friendship and a ‘resemblance’ with the Kardashians. She is actually their cousin.

Before Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Natalie Halcro bagged her own reality TV series and is also the founder of many of her businesses.

You might know about Kardashian history, billion-dollar businesses, and their successful and failed relationships. However, how much do you know about their family tree?

Natalie Halcro is actually really close to The Kardashians, and even though the family doesn’t share many snapshots, they sure do get along. With her strong Instagram presence, it’s easy to tell she has the family gene for posing up a storm.

Reunited: Kardashian Kousins

On June 30, Khloé Kardashian posted an image with her two cousins, Natalie Halcro and Olivia Person. The two cousins attended Kim Kardashian’s SKKN launch dinner, days after her latest business venture had been launched.

The event had the presence of all of the Kardashian members as the event was catered by Nobu and Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila brand. Keeping it like Kim Kardashian, the table was set in neutral tones of beige and grey mimicking the colour palette of SKKN’s products.

In the three different snaps, the 38-year-old reality star captioned: “The most beautiful cousins in town 😍 @nataliehalcro @oliviapierson.”

The comment section was filled with fans ecstatic to see the trio together again. In the past, Natalie Halcro had been compared to be identical to Kylie Jenner. I mean, the resemblance can’t be denied.

This proves that even though their time together has not been filmed for The Kardashians, on Snapchat, or the Instagram stories, Natalie spends a lot of time with the Kar-Jenner sisters.

Who is Natalie Halcro?

Fans might know about scandals, romances, and their billion-dollar companies, but not much has been shared about their relatives.

The Kardashians love to hang out with their loved ones. One thing to note is that the Kardashians have mostly been spotted with grandmother Mary Jo and the Jenner step-siblings, though.

Nonetheless, the Kardashians have been spending lots of time with Natalie Halcro behind the cameras. To the surprise of many, she’s a Kardashian Kousin. Named without a starting K, Natalie is the daughter of Kris Jenner’s sister, Karen Houghton.

Natalie is a model, fashion blogger, and reality TV star. Yes, the show business runs in the family. 7

The 34-year-old Canadian has grown an impressive 4.7 million Instagram followers and is the co-founder of three businesses with her cousin Olivia Pierson: June Joy Swim, The Nat & Liv Ship, and Nat & Liv Collection. The influencer is also a mother of a daughter, whose identity of the father is unknown to the public.

There was also Nat & Liv

As well as expressing her love and support for the Kardashians, Natalie has also appeared on episodes of KUWTK and The Kardashians. Most recently, the social media influencer accompanied Kim during her trip to the Dominican Republic for her SKIMS photoshoot and also Sports Illustrated.

However, Natalie had already had her own experience being the protagonist of a reality TV series with her cousin Olivia. The two rose to fame when both starred in the E! reality series called WAGS, which was released in 2015. The series was about a group of women based in Los Angeles that were in a relationship with high-profile athletes.

Natalia was in a relationship with the retired NFL player, Shaun Phillips. However, the couple did not last long after the show wrapped after three seasons. Nonetheless, the days for Natalie and Olivia in the showbiz world were not over. Both were given their own reality series called Relatively Nat & Liv.

After both cousins gave an inside into their lifestyles while running their fashion line – with occasional appearances from their family members. Relatively Nat & Liv released its final episode in July 2019, and Natalie announced that she was expecting her first child.