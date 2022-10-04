Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis' kids still find their PDA 'gross'











Kourtney Kardashian finally dished details about her PDA with Travis Barker on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch.

If you look closely enough, you’ll probably see a wild Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gushing over each other in the background of every Kardashians episode. Just kidding. However, chances are the newlyweds are getting touchy-feely right now given their amount of PDA.

Ever since they went official in January 2021, Kravis have been glued to each other, so much that PDA is officially part of their brand. If it’s awkward for the internet, it’s even weirder for Kris Jenner to see her daughter “making out” next to her, she joked Ellen DeGeneres.

The mom-of-four revealed the gossip on married life on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. Kourtney Kardashian explained why she’s become so open with physical intimacy with Travis Barker.

PDA on the red carpet makes it “fun”

Screenshot from official British Vogue Youtube channel – Kourtney Kardashian Hosts Miranda Kerr for Dinner | British Vogue

Loyal Kardashian fans will know that Kourtney has never been as public with her previous relationships. But, that all changed when it came to the Blink-182 drummer.

Explaining why her levels of PDA have changed, the Lemme founder claims it’s dependent on the dynamic with the other party. She and Khloé are “huggers”, but that’s not the same vibe with Kim – possibly because of the larger height difference with Khloé, she notes.

The 2021 MTV VMA’s and the 2022 Oscars were just two of the many events that served as a backdrop for Kravis’ nonstop smooches, but the affection has made red carpets more fun for the reality star.

“I’ve hated doing red carpets for years, just because people are really critical,” she explained.

“I think just with Travis, he is – with everything he’s been through – loves to be present in the moment and make the most of it. So when we’re doing something, he likes to make it fun.

“We have a good time… it’s fun to just be ourselves and not take it so seriously, and not worry about taking the most perfect photo.”

Kourtney and Travis PDA all the time

View Instagram Post

The latest episode of The Kardashians saw the couple on a romantic getaway to Palm Springs. With their six kids at home, the couple was able to let loose, including Kourt doing chores “completely butt naked”.

If haters ever doubted their romance was just for the cameras, Kourtney admitted they’re just as affectionate off-screen. However, they try “to be respectful” in front of their blended family and children, aged seven to 23.

She clarified: “We want everyone to feel comfortable, but sometimes we’ll just be hugging or staring into each other’s eyes, and the kids will be like ‘Eww, gross!’ – even the older kids. But they love that we love each other so much.”

Even as devoted Scott Disick fans, we’re thrilled about Kravis. At the same time, we’re totally jealous. Nevertheless, keep those posts coming, Kourt!

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK