North is still Kanye West's biggest fan and you can't tell her nothing else

On her TikTok account, which she shares with her mother, she has been posting videos of herself daily. Kim and North tend to collaborate on TikTok and in a matter of minutes, their videos go viral as fans have been loving all the mother-daughter content.

North has been pretty active on the TikTok account managed by her mom Kim Kardashian, 42. Whilst her dad may disapprove of her social media account, the nine-year-old makes sure to honor him in the videos.

North is still Kanye West’s biggest fan, you can’t tell her nothing else

The eldest West sibling shared a TikTok video of herself making a smoothie on November 18 and she set it to her dad’s song Can’t Tell Me Nothing. North is clearly a longtime fan as the relatively low-key song is from Ye’s third studio album, Graduation, which came out in 2007.

The post showed North create a montage of the steps to make the smoothie as she showed herself adding ice, fruit, and milk before blending it together and pouring the smoothie into two cups.

The video garnered 6.6 million views, showing how North has built her own empire with a cult TikTok fandom. Many Kardashian fans believe she will follow in her parents’ successful footsteps.

North also posted a video the same day of her younger siblings, Chigaco and Psalm dancing around in their pyjamas to another one of Kanye’s songs. West and rapper Fivio Foreign, teamed up with Alicia Keys on his Donda 2 album for the track City of Gods, and it appears to be his kids’ personal favorite.

The video is sped up so it appears the little ones are dancing really quickly and Chicago pretends to be a ballerina as she climbs across the couch. Psalm channels his inner street dancer as he jumps up and down before spinning to the floor to show off his tricks.

Psalm and Chicago are also Kanye West’s biggest fan

The TikTok also proves that Psalm and Chicago are their dad’s biggest fans too as they have previously been seen singing one of Ye’s songs.

Back in October, Kim shared a video of her two youngest children singing the song while sitting in the backseat of an SUV. In the video, the babies belt out True Love, which is the opening track off the 45-year-old rappers’ 11th studio album Donda 2. The clip starts with Psalm singing: “True love don’t you make me complicated!”

Chicago then interrupts her brother to correct him on the lyrics: “No, Psalmy, it’s not, ‘Don’t you make me complicated’ It’s, ‘True love shouldn’t be this complicated/ Thought I’d die in your arms / I thought I’d die in your- / True love shouldn’t be this complicated / Thought I’d die in your arms / I thought I’d die in your-.”‘

North goes viral in TikTok with Lizzo

West recently shared a video of her dancing with Lizzo, 34, whilst backstage at her concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles’ on Friday night.

Kim-Ye’s oldest daughter brought out her phone and decided to make her friend and Lizzo dance to the viral song Flyday Chinatown by Yasuha. The video quickly went viral and has already received over 4 million views.

