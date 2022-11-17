North West brags to Kim crowd of fans and paparazzi were chanting her name











In a preview of the finale of The Kardashians, fans see a glimpse of North West telling mom Kim how she saw a crowd outside for her amid the paparazzi. The nine-year-old traveled to Paris for Fashion Week with her mom.

Where has the time gone? One more week until the finale of the second season of The Kardashians is set to air.

In next week’s episode, Kim and her daughter North are joined by momager Kris Jenner, as the mogul attends the Jean Paul Gautier show and makes her catwalk debut for Balenciaga.

Daughter of successful reality star Kim and rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West, the nine-year-old has become a fan-favorite in the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

While the children of reality stars don’t have much screen time on the show, North will shine on next week’s episode.

North West is ‘loving’ the paparazzi cameras

North West. Courtesy of Hulu/Disney Plus

As the oldest in the Kardashian-West clan, North gets more exposure in the public eye. Having a close relationship with her mom, it’s not strange to see her tagging along on events.

Last July, the nine-year-old traveled with Kim, from Calabasas to France, to attend Paris Fashion Week. After their outfits color coordinated at the Jean Paul Gautier show, North supported her mother for her debut runway show as a recently appointed Balenciaga ambassador.

In a preview of next week’s finale episode, North is seen by the paparazzi’s flashing cameras outside their hotel, and Kim’s voice in the background is heard as she says: “North is loving this.”

“Guess what? There was a whole crowd for me and they were yelling, ‘North! North!'” North excitedly says as she runs to Kim.

Calling out the French paparazzi

During her stay in the French capital, as much as Kim said that her daughter liked the cameras, North wasn’t too impressed with the paparazzi at one point. It seems that she was fed up with the constant attention, which would be tough for a child.

Leaving a restaurant, the little one confronted the paparazzi and loudly asked: “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?”

As the paparazzi continued to get shots of her, one replied: “Because you’re so famous. We love you, North!”

The following day at the Jean Paul Gaultier show, North went the extra creative mile to show how she felt. She used her paper invitation to send a message to the cameras with a sign that said “STOP”. Kim reposted the hilarious moment on her social media accounts.

Hailed as a ‘mini’ version of her parents

In recent months, North has built her own fandom with her social media presence. Kardashian fans feel she’s a ‘mini version of her parents.

On her TikTok account, which she shares with her mother, she has been posting videos of her day-to-day. Showing her fashion choices and skin-care routines, it appears she’s following in Kim’s footsteps.

Other social media followers also think she’s got Kanye’s famous facial expression down already, and it won’t take long to have their own success.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU/DISNEY+ EVERY THURSDAY.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK