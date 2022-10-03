North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim











North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”.

This year’s fashion season has been very important for Kim. Not only did she secure her first brand deal post-divorce with Balenciaga, but the mogul has collaborated with other major brands such as Dolce & Gabbana.

On the other side, Kanye has also had his fashion momentum outside of Yeezy. The rapper opened the stunning fashion show for Balenciaga, dressed head-to-toe in black.

Nonetheless, the public attention has drifted to their shared nine-year-old daughter, North West, who has been killing it lately – It’s clear that she gets it from her parents.

Ye’s number one supporter – Northie

On October 2, Kanye took command of the Balenciaga spring/summer 2023 collection in Paris Fashion Week by opening the show. The artist had worked previously with the brand, and so did former wife Kim.

Keeping up with his trademark, the Donda rapper wore an all-black outfit and go-to sunglasses. Many popular faces attended the famous event, including his eldest daughter, North, and “cool” aunts, Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, who sat in the front row.

After the show, the 45-year-old rapper was spotted outside of the venue with his three other children; Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Inspired by her parents’ fashion

View Instagram Post

Being the daughter of some of the most talked-about celebrities in the show business industry has given North West the dream of any fan: Raid their closets.

As the family has been spending the past couple of weeks in Europe, little Northie channeled both parents’ energy and became the center of attention by having her own Fashion Week moment.

Over the weekend, the elementary schooler seemed to have combined both of her parents’ styles by famously wearing a full face covering, as she returned to her hotel in Paris.

Aside from chaotic schedules and cameras flashing, Northie had the chance to go “Site Seeing” with the SKIMS founder.

Daddy’s attitude

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

It seems North not only inherited her father’s passion for fashion, but also his attitude towards the paparazzi.

Throughout the past couple of months, fans have been spotting the similarities between Kanye and Kim on their eldest child. One thing is clear, North is over the paparazzi.

To deal with the media attention, she channeled her father’s energy by not smiling in photos, or simply calling them out.

Remember the iconic: “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK