











Little North West has been dubbed an ‘icon’ by Kim Kardashian’s fans after seeing her rock her style during Paris fashion week. Whether that’s her dad’s old jackets or North West’s $950 Balenciaga crocs.

The nine year old, who Kim shares with ex-husband Kanye West, joined her 41-year-old mum and grandmother Kris Jenner in the French capital this week. The trio attended the Balenciaga show as Kim walked her first couture runway.

However, as much as followers of the reality star celebrated her slaying the catwalk among other icons such as Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, all eyes were on North.

Not only did fans say she inherited her father’s fashion sense but they think North is the next big thing.

North is an ‘icon’

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kim shared a series of photographs with North in Paris. One included the nine year old posing against the wall in an oversized black distressed denim jacket and black shades.

In another shot she is wearing her dad’s Pastelle jacket. A brand brainchild the rapper had several years ago that never was released. Followers believed it could be the original Ye designed all those years ago.

However, there was one thing fans couldn’t help but comment on – North West’s crocs.

As she wore them most of the week, they were caught many times on camera and fan’s attention.

One wrote: “What is North wearing she is a kid.”

A second added: “Boots probably cost 5k.”

A third then penned: “Some big shoe on the lil one lol.” Followed by a fourth concerned over North West’s crocs: “These shoes will break her little legs.”

Kim explains why North called out paparazzi

Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga

Another incredible moment on the trip was when North West held up a ‘STOP’ sign to tell photographers to stop taking snaps of her.

North was with mum Kim, who was next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief’s Anna Wintour, at Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture show this week when it took place.

Kim shared a clip of her daughter holding up the sign on Twitter. She wrote: “For anyone who knows North, knows how funny she finds this video! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show…”

