









North West supported friend and cousin, Dream Kardashian, during her birthday celebrations over the weekend. The little star, who shares the same birthday as Grandma Lovey’s longtime partner Corey Gamble, was spoiled by her family.

In her previous TikTok videos, she shared with her millions of followers the little gifts she had given her cousin, who turned six on November 10.

Dream Kardashian, whose parents are Black Chyna and Robert Jr, celebrated her birthday in a lavish pink setup filled with butterflies. The birthday celebration had activities such as making slime, drawing butterflies, face painting, and lots of snow cones.

As North captured various scenes for her TikTok video, Kardashian fans pointed out an interesting tune being played in the background. It was none other than Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off.

North West films Dream’s birthday party

On November 12, North updated her conjoint TikTok account with her famous mother by posting little snippets of the party for her fifth cousin, Dream, who turned six years old on Thursday.

In the short 15-second video, there can be seen various decorations from the birthday party that was held at the famous home of ‘Lovely’ grandma Kris Jenner.

During the bash, there were various activities such as a painting class and making slime in different colors. All the cousins of the little one joined in on the celebrations.

Fans left ‘rolling on the floor’ after spotting a Tay tune

As fans watched different clips of the short video, many noticed that Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off tune was playing at the birthday party. I know, wild.

As viewers might know by now, North’s famous parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a reported feud with the singer, writes People. It’s claimed it follows the rapper’s abrupt interruption during her acceptance speech for Best Female Video Award for ‘You Belong With Me’ at the MTV VMA Awards in 2009, reports Vox.

Ye later spoke about, in 2020, and claimed ‘God’ had made him interrupt Tay-Tay, writes Glamour. But last year, Kim herself admitted she likes her music and called it “super cute and catchy”. So there appears to be no bad blood between them.

But The Kardashians ‘shook it off’ for Dream’s birthday.

North spoils Dream and wraps her presents

Hours before the birthday celebration, North took to TikTok to post another video showing her process of wrapping up the gifts for her cousin.

“Okay, so it’s Dream’s birthday tomorrow,” she began saying in the video. “So, we’re going to package all these things for her gift, it’s gonna look so good and so cute. And we’re getting these candies, these stickers, and writing my name.”

Putting all the gifts into a lavish basket, she also added lots of snacks, toys, and a pair of sneakers. Northie truly aced her role as the older cousin.

