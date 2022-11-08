









North West‘s mom may be billionaire Kim Kardashian, but it doesn’t mean the nine-year-old can’t roast her – and Northie didn’t disappoint as she impersonated the reality star’s iconic Balenciaga crime scene tape outfit.

The eldest of the Kardashian-West family just proved she has a hilarious ‘savage’ side by roasting her mother.

In her most recent video, North recreated her mother’s viral Balenciaga tape dress. The 41-year-old wore the iconic yellow outfit earlier this year for Paris Fashion Week.

Not only were her clothes on point, but her performance couldn’t be any more iconic. The little star made sure to perfect her lip-syncing skills by attaching audios from her famous KUWTK quotes remixed with Megan Thee Stallion’s song, Savage.

North West trolls mom Kim Kardashian

On November 7, North took to her shared TikTok account with her mother to share the funny clip.

Raiding her famous mom’s closet, the eldest of the Kardashian-West clan used accessories and a platinum blonde wig to poke fun at the beauty mogul.

In black oversized sunglasses, the nine-year-old used spare Balenciaga tape to construct a top, as she recreated Kim’s most viral moments on reality television.

Earlier this year, the mom-of-four went viral after attending Paris Fashion Week, wrapped up from neck to toe in a Balenciaga yellow caution tape. The mogul even struggled to walk and sit when she revealed the outfit in March 2022.

Recreating Kim Kardashian’s best moments on TV

Naturally, North couldn’t deny the opportunity to lip-sync to Kim’s famous lines from her family’s show. She started off with the line: “Hi, I’m Kim Kardashian West”.

Perfecting Kim’s hilarious crying face, she reenacted the moment when her mom lost a diamond earring in the ocean during a family trip. We all have that clip living rent-free in our heads, so it needs no explaining.

Eventually, she ended her funny performance with one of the most parodic scenes in the history of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. This included the SKIMS founder hitting her sister Khloé with her purse during an argument.

Remember the famous, “Don’t be f****** rude!”?

Fans say North West’s troll videos are ‘too iconic’

Since the account has deactivated the comments section, Kardashian fans took to social media to share reactions to the hilarious clip.

Although North doesn’t often appear in the family reality TV series, fans have been able to get to know her through her TikTok account.

She began posting TikTok videos in 2021, from dancing videos to short clips with her cousins and famous family. Of course, one can’t forget the time she began a live stream and gave a house tour of her mansion.

Now, many agree that the little one is becoming a TikTok star.

