









North West released her inner beauty guru and used her famous mum Kim Kardashian for a holiday-inspired makeup transformation with the Grinch. Forget about the reality star’s glam team, North is coming after auntie Kylie’s empire.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s eldest daughter has grown up seeing her family surrounded by a professional glam team. Having her mother and her auntie Kylie Jenner in the beauty industry, the nine-year-old has learned some tips and tricks of her own.

As the holiday season is approaching – The Kardashian’s favorite time of the year – North gave her mom Kim a new look inspired by Mr Grinch.

North West’s Grinch makeover for mom Kim

On November 21, North West took to her conjoint TikTok account with her mom to share a holiday-inspired makeup tutorial.

In the eight-second video, North is using her mother Kim as a model for her latest look inspired by the Grinch.

The video, including the classic tune of “You’re a mean one, Mr Grinch”, has the reality star seated in her glam room as Northie begins to paint her face.

The nine-year-old begins by covering Kim’s face with concealer and blends it. Then, she uses different shades of green to recreate the Grinch’s skin tone.

Funny enough, her auntie Kylie Jenner released a Kylie Cosmetics x The Green Holiday Collection last September. Is North coming after her business empire? Only time will tell.

Naturally, fans began to react to the unexpected video. Many were happy to see their close bond, as they laughed off at the video.

Kardashian fans pointed out North’s TikTok videos being ‘so entertaining’ and ‘addictive’.

North’s interest in makeup comes from her early years

Surrounded by beauty moguls, it’s not a surprise to see North being interested in the beauty industry.

In a 2017 interview with WWD, Kim revealed her daughter was interested in marking unboxing videos and makeup tutorials on YouTube.

She was four years old at the time.

Kim said: “You know, the other day, it was so funny. My daughter watches so many YouTube tutorials and videos, and she was unboxing the My Little Pony ColourPop collection, and I thought to myself, ‘I wish I was recording this,’ because her reaction was so funny.”

“And then she did makeup on the My Little Pony that they gave, and she said, ‘Mom, I want to do a YouTube video.'”

Five years later, North now boasts a solid audience of nearly 10 million followers on TikTok. She shares her life and some occasional makeup tutorial and unboxings. Mom Kim manages her account and turns comments off to protect her online.

