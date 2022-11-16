









North West is twinning with her mom Kim Kardashian, again, but this time she has a copycat of her $7,000 Balenciaga bag. The two turned up to Hailey Bieber’s birthday party in the designer sweaters and matching rhinestone bags.

North West has been keeping up well with the Kardashian’s fashion – and we’re not mad at it.

As the eldest daughter of rapper and fashion designer Kanye West and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian, it’s safe to say the nine-year-old is taking over her parent’s fashion game.

Now that she has been spending more time with her mother, North’s inner fashionista has been coming through. Last night, the popular duo attended Hailey Bieber’s early 26th birthday party matching in Balenciaga bling.

Earlier this year, Balenciaga appointed Kim as their brand ambassador. Throughout this year, fans have seen her attending events covered in the brand’s clothing from head-to-toe. But it’s also meant her daughter North plenty of options to borrow from her mom’s closet.

North West shows off Balenciaga bag matching Kim’s ‘$7k’ accessory

On November 15, North went to her conjoint TikTok account with Kim to share the behind-the-scenes of her and Kim getting ready.

“Going to Hailey’s birthday,” North shouts at the beginning of the video. Justin Bieber’s Ghost song played in the background.

The 21-second video shows Kim and North getting ready, from their outfits being laid out to the makeup transformation. The two show off their outfits one last time inside Kim’s walk-in closet before they go inside their customized Rolls-Royce.

In less than 24 hours, the video has accumulated more than two million likes, proving, once again, North is slowly making her spot in the Hollywood world.

Both stars posed with a Balenciaga women’s Hourglass XS handbag with rhinestones in grey. The silver sparkling bag is listed on the retailer’s website for $6,850 (£5,200). It appears North herself had a smaller bag matching Kim’s.

The Sun reported Kim’s luxurious collection of branded bags reached the $1 million mark.

It also appears the pair are wearing Balenciaga sweatshirts, looking at the logo on the front.

Kim Kardashian named brand ambassador for Balenciaga

LOL: Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing

Earlier this year, following the star’s official divorce from Kanye West after nearly seven years together, Kim announced the exciting news of the reality star becoming an ambassador for Balenciaga.

The 42-year-old joined Hollywood celebrities Justin Bieber and Isabelle Hupper as the latest to pair up with the brand. To expand her successful celebrity curriculum, Kim also walked Balenciaga’s autumn/winter 2022 couture show with the likes of Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, and singer Dua Lipa.

Kim revealed herself to be a Balenciaga fan since her early years in the spotlight. She’s often wearing outfits designed by the Spanish luxury brand.

During an episode of The Kardashians, the mom-of-four revealed she was hiring a warehouse to keep 30,000 of her favorite clothes – and the star even had a special section for her Balenciaga fits.

North West in Balenciaga? Seems like a future working for the brand could be possible.

