North West is spitting image of Aaliyah as Kim transforms kids into music icons











Kim Kardashian is bringing the spooky season vibes as she prepares for Halloween in a family dress-up photo shoot.

The Kardashians’ favourite holiday season has arrived and the clan are notorious for their Halloween outfits. When it comes to this time of year we can always rely on them to bring the best looks.

Let’s take a look at the iconic outfits as the Kardashian clan spend a fall evening together before having a fun-filled photoshoot…

Kim transforms kids into music icons

The reality star’s eldest daughter North, nine, shared behind-the-scenes footage on TikTok from a recent shoot where she and her three siblings transformed into music icons.

North dressed up as late R&B star Aaliyah as the nine-year-old donned the same Tommy Hilfiger look that Aaliyah wore for the brand’s 1997 campaign. She wore a Tommy Hilfiger jacket and donned the same type of silver chain as Aaliyah wore, along with her hair in a sleek hairstyle.

The oldest West sibling showed herself in the hair and makeup chair and also gave fans an insight into some of the shots the photographer got of the look. North flicks through the photoshoot snaps as she can be seen dancing on set. The TikTok sound is set to Aaliyah’s hit song, Miss You.

West has followed in her mom’s footsteps as Kim also went as Aaliyah for Halloween back in 2017.

Chicago and Psalm dress up as music icons

North’s little sister Chicago transformed into Sade Adu, and her look was inspired by a photo of Sade that was captured in 1980 by photographer David Montgomery. The four-year-old wore a blue denim shirt, high-waisted jeans a gold wrist cuff and large gold hoop earrings. The little one even wore her hair in Sade’s signature braid which trailed down her back.

North and Chicago’s brother Saint, channelled his inner Snoop Dogg as the six-year-old posed with ‘Rock on’ hand signs and wore a checked shirt and khaki cargos. Saint’s hair was styled in Snoop’s iconic pigtail braids and he certainly looked adorable in the part.

Their youngest sibling, Psalm, emerged as the late rapper Eazy-E as he wore his iconic Compton cap, cream trousers, black shoes and a black jacket. The three-year-old can be seen eating a cereal bar in the clip as North filmed him holding his cap to the camera.

Kim Kardashian steps into spooky season with Halloween trip

The reality star posted pictures from a recent family trip to Nights of the Jack in California. She shared clips from the night via her Instagram Stories.

The 42-year-old photographed her 6-year-old son, Saint, as he did Halloween activities such as carving pumpkins and watching the light show. Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, also joined the family outing, along with Kourtney Kardashian’s children.

The family matched each other in their all-black outfits whereas Kylie Jenner, 25, painted the sky green. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner and her bestie Hailey Bieber, 25, painted their bodies green to dress up as Elphaba from the musical Wicked.

Jenner shared a TikTok saying “My friends took me to go get pizza!” as she exclaimed, “Why is everyone staring at us?” Bieber jested, “I know, I feel like we’re dressed so normally. So it makes no sense, ya know?”

