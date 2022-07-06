North West steals spotlight as mini Kanye in unreleased jacket her dad designed













Accompanying her mother Kim Kardashian on her first-ever catwalk in the French capital, North West gave off Kanye vibes. The nine-year-old sported her dad’s very first piece he ever designed – a varsity jacket.

What are those? These are clothes.

While Kim Kardashian was wearing Balenciaga from head to toe, the nine-year-old decided to keep it to her father’s designs. North West wore a vintage varsity jacket from her dad’s first and never-launched label, Pastelle.

Kim and North are currently in Paris as the 41-year-old walked Balenciaga’s Haute Couture’s AW22 collection show. The likes of Christine Quinn, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, and supermodels Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid joined the reality star.

A day before the big event, the eldest daughter of Kim and Ye brought fans back to memory lane with a 14-year-old varsity jacket. Funny enough, the jacket is older than she is.

North West revived Kanye’s unreleased clothing brand

On July 5, the mother-daughter duo were spotted together roaming around the streets of Paris. A day before the 41-year-old SKKN founder walked for Balenciaga’s Couture Fashion Week for the first time.

Contrasting each other, the reality star wore her pantashoes – that have seemed to become Kim’s favourite clothing piece – alongside a camouflage top and oversized sunglasses. The socialite wore her silver $7,000 (£4,900) rhinestones Balenciaga shoulder bag.

The nine-year-old wore an oversized Balenciaga t-shirt, paired with her chunky black crocs and with a Pastelle vintage varsity jacket, which was designed by her father.

The first time fans got to see an IRL version of the Pastelle jacket was during the American Music Awards in 2008. More than a decade later, his eldest daughter is now wearing it. By the oversize fit, it could even belong to her father.

Fans have decided – ‘North West is iconic’

Seeing Northie in the Parisian streets wearing her dad’s old fashion label warmed the hearts of many. Fans often compare the nine-year-old to her dad Kanye, and she simply aced it.

Sorry Kim, but your daughter has stolen your spotlight! Fans of the reality TV family have been gushing over North’s style, describing it to be better than most adults, including her two fashionistas’ parents.

North West yesterday and her dad Kanye years ago. I am going to cry pic.twitter.com/LKDtFqQNUd — nasty (@im__nasty) July 6, 2022

North West at age 9 dresses better than most adults. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Vz9fUJgEz9 — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) July 5, 2022

Kanye’s first clothing line was Pastelle

Before Yeezy took over the world, the rapper created his very first clothing line in the early 2000s. Calling it Pastelle, the rapper never got to launch it, despite the hype that was created.

Now, the rapper has gone to much simpler colour pallets and designs. Way back, Kanye was all about the expression of colours through one’s clothing. As per GQ, “in 2008, he was obsessed with the graphics and color explosion led by labels like Bape, Supreme, and Nike SB.”

Kanye’s Pastelle had various products ranging from t-shirts, women’s handbags, and of course, varsity jackets. It had the input for Kim Jones, Kaws, and the late Virgil Abloh. Nonetheless, the brand of Pastelle never was released.

The reason is still unknown until this day, reports thought it to be due to the backlash the singer had received after the Taylor Swift moment at the VMAs in 2009.

Although Pastelle remains in the mystery boxes, his Yeezy brand generates revenues of more than a billion dollars a year. Maybe it’s time for the long-awaited Pastelle?