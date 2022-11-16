North West looks all grown up as she and Kim Kardashian sing to Ariana Grande











Kim Kardashian, 42, is often the star of the show when it comes to her eldest daughter North’s TikTok videos. The clips often garner millions of likes, and the most recent one to go viral has an unexpected link to Pete Davidson.

The Kardashians are already getting into the Christmas spirit ahead of the festive season as they sing along to some Santa-inspired ballads. The reality TV star and her nine-year-old shared a sing-along video to their joint TikTok account on Monday, November 14.

The mother-daughter duo danced around while lip-syncing to Ariana Grande’s song Santa Tell Me, before sharing the video with their 9.6M followers.

However, fans couldn’t help complimented her young daughter.

Kim Kardashian and North sing along to Ariana Grande on TikTok

Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images

North is an avid TikTok user. That’s clear. She has posted more than 150 videos to the account she shares with her “bestie’ aka mom, Kim Kardashian.

In her most recent TikTok she and Kim are singing to Santa Tell Me. However, it seems Kim Kardashian may not know all the lyrics to the Ariana Grande song. Regardless, she smiled and put her arm around North.

Kim’s bleach-blonde hair was worn down as she flaunted her natural beauty and went bare-faced in the clip. While her daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, wore makeup and a pigtail up-do. Kardashian donned a black sports bra underneath a black jumper. Whereas, North wore her school uniform paired with a silver and black cross necklace.

Fans found it hilarious the SKIMS founder was singing along to the tune of Kim’s ex Pete Davidson’s former partner Ariana Grande.

However, the comments section could not be flooded with reactions as Kim has disabled this TikTok feature for safety reasons.

Kim manages the social media page to ensure her daughter is protected from online trolls and the bio states ‘managed by an adult.’

Kim K fires back at Ye concerning North’s TikTok

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

However, North’s social media presence is largely disapproved of by her father, Kanye West. Earlier this year, on February 4, 2022, the rapper shared a screenshot from one of his daughter’s TikTok to his Instagram account.

He then added text to his post that read: ‘Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on Tik Tok against my will?’

The mom-of-four seemingly responded in a statement on her Instagram Story that read: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

Kim continued: “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

Fans react to Kim Kardashian singing along to Ariana Grande – ‘Pete’s ex on Pete’s ex’

