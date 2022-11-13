North West storming TikTok with Penelope and Selena Gomez's sister Gracie











Penelope Disick and North West have been on top of their TikTok game lately. At their recent slumber party, they couldn’t resist dancing and lip-syncing to popular songs, plus, the special guest appearances from one of their closest friends.

Penelope Disick‘s sleepover guestlist included cousin North West and two other friends, one of them being Selena Gomez’s youngest sister, Gracie Teefey.

The four appeared to be staying at Kourtney Kardashian’s $9 million Calabasas home. Naturally, they spent a few hours of their night creating content for their TikTok accounts. Fans can’t get enough of the next gen of Kardashians.

Penelope and North began posting videos during lockdown and seemed to have gotten the hang of it pretty well, as they’ve now accumulated more than 13 million followers collectively.

Penelope Disick’s squad recreates ‘Call Me Maybe’

On November 12, Penelope and North West took to their TikTok accounts (which they share with their moms) to post new content.

They were accompanied by two other special guests this time, as they had a sleepover at Kourtney Kardashian’s dreamy $9 million Calabasas mansion.

The slumber party featured North West, Selena Gomez’s sister Gracie, and another friend. The quartet made a fun video to Carly Rae Jepsen’s iconic Call Me Maybe during the 47-second clip.

As surprising as it may seem to some, Gracie has a very close relationship with Penelope as the two are classmates and live in the same area.

The trio, including North, have been featured in each other’s TikTok videos for some time. Gracie even attended North’s lavish ninth birthday party in Wyoming.

Fans can’t get enough of North West and Penelope’s TikToks

Keeping up with Penelope and North has been much easier than with their famous mothers and their chaotic lives.

The two mini stars have been posting a glimpse into their lives with their millions of fans. Sometimes their moms appear in their videos or their close group of friends.

However, fans have joked about seeing a competition between the two accounts, as they have posted content at similar time frames.

Don’t worry, there seems to be no rivalry between the two cousins, as they are as close as their famous mothers.

