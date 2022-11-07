North West transforms into Kris Jenner and poses with '$28k Birkin bag'











North West celebrated Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday by transforming into the Momager with the help of a luxury designer Birkin bag. As the family dressed up as the matriarch, focusing on her different eras, the nine-year-old joined in with the festivities.

Like grandmother, like granddaughter, right? North honored her grandma’s special day by following in her mom’s footsteps and dressing up as Kris Jenner.

The family dressed up as the famous momager and focused on different eras or ‘memes’ from her time in the spotlight. Joining in on the theme, North West and Penelope Disick put on their wigs to honor the businesswoman.

However, the nine-year-old sported a Birkin bag for the occasion – and it’s estimated to be worth around $28,000.

North West becomes Kris Jenner with the help of $28k Birkin bag

On November 5, North took to her joint TikTok account with mom, Kim Kardashian, to share the process of transforming into her grandmother.

Recreating the look, the nine-year-old raided her closet and put together an all-black suit, gloves, boots, and a Birkin bag.

In the 21-second video, the little star shows off her process of getting ‘Krissed’. From choosing her final outfit, as well as her makeup and hair, to giving an OOTD (Outfit Of The Day) recap in her pink room.

North also posed with her mother in the dressing room. Kim dressed up as the mogul from the family music video for Lady Marmalade.

How much is North West’s Birkin bag estimated to be worth?

Screenshot from kimandnorth’s TikTok account

North posed with a Hermes Birkin in black niloticus crocodile. Looking at various reports, the Birkin bag is worth between $28,000 and $34,000 (£25,000 and £30,000) online. Second-hand pieces can fetch anything up to $70,000 online, as it’s difficult to get your hands on the rare item.

However, the little star may have borrowed the designer item from mom Kim. Or it could have been gifted to the family.

In 2019, little Northie made headlines when she held a mini Hermès Birkin bag reportedly costing $10,000. She paired it up with an all-white outfit as she attended her father’s opera Mary at Lincoln Center in New York.

The Kardashians love a good Birkin

Throughout their years in the spotlight, and their expanding net worth, the family is known to keep an eye out for the latest trends and those one-of-a-kind bags.

For Kylie Jenner’s recent 25th birthday, the reality star received an exceptional gift worth around $100,000 from her mother. It was a special Birkin bag, where only three have ever been made. And of course, now Kylie owns one of them.

Both Kim and Kylie have shown off their collection of Birkins on social media and in public, whilst the rest of the sisters have kept their full collection secret.

