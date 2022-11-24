Kim Kardashian might have pushed the oversharing lever to its limit on the season finale of The Kardashians when she told her nine-year-old daughter, North West, about the night she was conceived.

During their trip to the Balmain head offices in Paris, the mother-daughter duo met up with the brand’s creative director Olivier Rousteing. Kim couldn’t help but fill North in on the inside details that Olivier may have had some sort of influence on her conception.

Who knows, without Rousteing there may have been no North West – Now, that’s a world nobody wants to live in!

Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images

Kim K tells North about the night she was conceived

Kardashian and her eldest daughter, North, whom she shares with ex-Kanye West, sat in the Balmain offices to prepare for Paris Fashion Week. Kim then began to tell North how far she and the French fashion designer go back.

Kim explained: “Northie, I’ve known Olivier since before you were a baby. And he gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me.”

Kardashian wore a cobalt blue gown to join Kanye West at the Angel Ball on October 2012. This was roughly eight months before North was born on 15 June 2013.

The SKIMS founder then went on to explain: “It was my birthday the year before you were born and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress.”

Tying Rousteing back into the picture she states: “So, Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you’re on this planet.”

North’s reaction is what makes this moment so iconic as she gives no reply and just stares at her mom with a puzzled look whilst munching on French fries.

Photo by Steve Mack/Getty Images

Kim and North’s unbreakable bond

Kim and North clearly have a very tight relationship in order for Kim to confess how she was conceived. The July trip to Paris allowed the duo to bond, especially over their passion for fashion. Olivier styled both Kim and North for the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall 2022/Winter 2023 runway show.

Of course, they went matching in pinstripe fabric outfits and twinned with fake nose rings. The pair then tried on different looks for Paris Fashion Week, with Kim saying: “It just also shows my daughter the work I’m putting in,” she continued. “There is a whole business behind it so I like to show her that like this is still fun for me. Work could be fun.”

Kim later spoke about the trip in a confessional where she emphasized how important it is to balance her time between each of her four children: “Each kid gets at least one trip with me a year, and North loves this. She’s here with her mom and her grandmom.”

