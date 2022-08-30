









Khloé Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq has revealed the mother-of-two is remaining strong following her heartbreak over ex Tristan Thompson.

Khloé is currently focused on her mom duties after her second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan arrived in early August 2022. With True and her baby brother as Khloé’s priorities, it’s likely helped take her attention away from the public scrutiny over her relationship with the Chicago Bulls baller.

For Malika, watching her best friend suffer through romance issues has been hard, but Koko is reportedly coping as well as she can.

“She’s doing about as well as you could expect”

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Talking on Carlos Kings’ podcast, Reality With The King, the 39-year-old reassured her longtime friend is alright after the end of her six-year on-off relationship with Tristan.

“I think she’s doing about as well as you could expect for someone in her circumstances,” Malika responded to questions on “the whole Tristan thing”.

“She’s not the first woman to ever endure adversity in a relationship or be forgiving,” she continued.

“There are some glory times that are really meant to just be glory times. And some of that has been stripped from her, and it’s sad, but she really is one of the strongest people I know.”

Speaking fondly of her friend of 23 years, Malika praised: “She’s got a good head on her shoulders. Faith is something else, and she’s got a great deal of it. I’ll tell you that much. ‘Cause, this ain’t easy. It’s not easy for me to watch, so I know it’s not easy for her.”

“Going through what I went through was incredibly hard,” Khloe admitted in the Kardashians season 2 trailer. “I just feel like I’m a fish in a fish bowl,” she said, referring to the paparazzi’s attention.

Khloé and Tristan planned to move into $17m mansion before heartbreak

Khloé and Tristan ended things in July 2021, but continued to amicably co-parent True. The new Kardashians series, however, showed hope for the couple in the first season.

She excitedly revealed that Tristan would be moving into her stunning home, which is literally a stone’s throw away from Momager Kris.

That was scrapped after the season ended with Kim discovering Tristan’s links with Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichol, who was expecting a child with the athlete. News broke out in December 2021, with Tristan admitting the reports on January 3 via a lengthy Instagram statement.

Apologetic for his actions, Tristan wrote: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you.”

His fourth child, the second baby with Khloé, was predicted to have been conceived in November 2021.

Reality Titbit has approached Khloé Kardashian’s representatives for comment.

