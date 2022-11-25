Kim Kardashian has been known to wear some show-stopping ensembles in her time. Some of her dresses have been iconic and other looks have broken the internet. It turns out that one of her fashion moments back in 2012 actually had great meaning to it.

Kim is one of the cast members of Hulu’s The Kardashians in 2022. The show just wrapped its second season on November 24 and since then, fans have all been talking about Kim’s blue Balmain dress.

The story behind the Balmain piece was revealed during The Kardashians as Kim explained its importance to her first-born daughter, North.

Kim Kardashian’s blue Balmain dress from 2012

Since the Kardashians finale episode aired, fans can’t stop talking about the moment that Kim, 42, told North about the blue Balmain dress.

Kim told her daughter about a dress Kanye West had requested was designed back in 2012.

The blue dress was worn in October 2012 at the Angel Ball which Kim attended alongside her then-husband, Kanye.

Olivier Rousteing designed the blue Balmain dress

Without knowing that he was about to change Kim’s life forever, Olivier, 36, designed her the electric blue gown.

The dress was requested by Kanye for Kim and judging by the fact that North arrived eight months after the dress was worn, Kanye must’ve been pleased with the results.

Olivier is a French fashion designer who has been creative director of Balmain since 2011.

Speaking to Vogue Australia in 2016, he said of the dress: “And you know what is the most amazing thing about this dress that — I don’t know if I can say it but I’m going to say it… I’m sorry Kim I want to say — is the night where North was conceived.”

He added: “I don’t know if I can say, maybe it’s a secret but I know that Kanye told me. So, I just wanted to share with you guys.”

Kim tells North about the dress history

During The Kardashians season 2 final episode, Kim and North, 9, head to Paris to the Balmain offices.

They meet with Olivier to prepare for Paris Fashion Week and Kim lets her daughter in on a secret about the infamous blue dress.

Kim said to North that Olivier: “…gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me…”

And added that she got pregnant with her the night that she wore it.

Without Olivier and without that blue dress, Northie may not be here today!

