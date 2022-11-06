Penelope Disick records sassy clip about people wearing Sketchers











Penelope Disick has never been one to shy away from showing her sassy side, and her latest TikTok has proven just that as she lip-syncs to audio making fun of Sketchers.

The ten-year-old took to the social media platform, which she shares with mom Kourt, to talk about people who wear Sketchers trainers. But it was only a bit of fun, really.

Ever since her appearance in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the daughter of Kourtney and dad Scott Disick has shown she certainly isn’t camera shy.

But like any member of the Kardashian/Jenner fam, her online presence has sometimes opened the family up to a fair share of controversy…

Penelope Disick showing her fun and sassy side with Sketchers

Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage

Penelope’s latest TikTok has given fans an insight into her sassy personality.

In the clip, she can be seen lip-syncing to the audio clip. It says: “If you’ve got Sketchers on, get out my face bro,” while dancing around her room.

The post is captioned: “Get out my face, bro 😎 LOL in my drafts.”

@pandkourt Get out my face, bro 😎 LOL in my drafts ♬ SKECHERS SIDETALK – Sidetalk View TikTok

Penelope’s TikTok account, @pandkourt, which has more than four million followers, is also managed by her Poosh founder mom.

The video quickly went viral and has since gained more than 200,000 likes. And although P is being sassy, it’s only for a bit of fun. We’re sure she’s not that bothered by the footwear brand.

TikTok Queen

@pandkourt And I have no idea what’s going on in math class and I come home and my dad knows less ♬ original sound – emily june View TikTok

Penelope is no stranger to the social media platform. Her videos usually go down well with viewers as they often feature different members of her family.

Not long ago, the pre-teen posted a TikTok video with her dad, Scott. In the clip, she took a hilarious jibe at him about parents trying to help their kids with math homework.

“In math class when I don’t know what’s going on and I come home and my dad knows less than what’s going on,” Penelope captioned the clip.

The father-daughter duo looked confused while holding pencils and pads in hand, as they mimed to the popular audio clip.

“I don’t know what’s going on and I simply don’t want to know,” they said, mouthing the words.

Not so little anymore…

Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images

However, not all of Penelope’s posts have so been well-received. The pre-teen recently came under fire for a TikTok that showed her putting on a full face of makeup.

The majority of fans remember Penelope from KUWTK when she was just a tot, so seeing her looking and acting so grown up certainly came as a shock.

In the clip, ‘P’ can be seen putting on concealer, eyeshadow, blush, and lip gloss, before she showcased her completed look and waves goodbye to the camera.

The seemingly innocent video, which has since been deleted, received a major backlash. Many fans were slamming Kourtney for allowing her daughter to wear so much makeup at such a young age.

“Well when you grow up in a house full of vain women,” one Twitter user remarked, claiming that “I didn’t even think about using makeup until I was 16 years old.”

However, some fans came to the teen’s defense, with one writing: “Penelope Disick being more put together at age 10 then I will ever be my entire life. Slay queen, I guess.”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU/DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK