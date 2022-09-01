









An unearthed TikTok clip of a conversation between Scott Disick and the eldest Kardashian sisters shows Penelope had a witty response to her aunt Kylie Jenner. According to dad Scott in the clip, ‘P’ and Kylie discussed her future in the cosmetics world.

A hilarious clip from their previous show Keeping Up With The Kardashians has brought fans a golden memory that will now live in viewer’s heads rent-free. It comes weeks before the second season of The Kardashians is set to air.

Penelope might not be the daughter of the once-named youngest billionaire on the Forbes list – but according to the clip, she still could work within her makeup empire as Kylie’s niece.

However, apparently she has her mind set on following her mom’s direction. Kylie definitely didn’t see her answer coming.

Unearthed Kardashian clip has fans in stitches

A conversation between Scott, Kim and Khloé, over lunch at a restaurant, reveals the hilarious anecdote. Penelope had a funny and smart response to her successful aunt by bringing in her mother’s trademark.

The viral TikTok recalls the conversation which took place in a hot tub at midnight.

Scott explained that Kylie told Penelope: “Listen, I’ve always loved you, but honestly, now’s the time to really start bonding with me”.

Penelope of course tells her auntie Kylie she loves her back, and asks her why.

After the millionaire threw out the possibility of “Kylie Cosmetics could be yours one day”, Penelope gave it some thought, but had ideas of her own.

Scott goes on and says: “And P looks at her and goes, ‘Yeah, Poosh Cosmetics does have a better ring’,” referring to her mother’s website brand.

In a week of the TikTok being uploaded, the video has already racked up five million views and garnered 584k likes.

Fans say Penelope ‘humbled’ Kylie

Screenshot from The Kardashians Season 2 | Official Trailer | Hulu YouTube

Although a few years have gone by since that episode aired, fans couldn’t help but laugh at the hilarious conversation. Many Kardashian fans took to the comments section to praise the little one for her witty clap-back.

One added: “I’ve been saying Penelope is gonna be the next Kylie.”

A second fan commented: “Loving that Penelope humbled her.”

Another one followed: “This is exceptional aunt energy.”

A fan joked: “Stormi will be laughing at this clip in about 10 years.”

Kourtney faces criticism for Penelope’s makeup routine

Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images

In the now-deleted video, the 10-year-old showed off her makeup routine on their joint TikTok account, which has 6.5 million followers. In the 14-second video, the young star captioned it: “Have a good morning.”

During the clip, Penelope preps her skin with serum before applying concealer under her eyes, cheekbones, and forehead. To top it all off, Penelope added eyeshadow, mascara, and lip gloss. One thing to note is that she didn’t use any of the Kylie Cosmetics products. But, there’s no drama.

As reported by Page Six, while many fans thought she was “adorable,” Kardashian’s critics weren’t happy and began criticizing Kourtney for allowing her daughter to wear makeup at such a young age.

The clip has now been taken down.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK