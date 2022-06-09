











Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are no longer a fling but in a serious relationship. A year after ending things with Kanye and finding new love, the beauty mogul hasn’t stopped gushing about her new boyfriend.

Towards the end of the first season of The Kardashians, the 41-year-old beauty mogul has been opening up about her relationship with Pete. She even confessed to having had other intentions with him but was warned “to be obsessed” in four months.

KARDASHIAN NEWS: What happened to the Kardashians’ DASH stores that sparked their business empire

Pete gives four months for Kim K to ‘be obsessed’ with him

The Kardashians — “Never Go Against the Family” – Episode 108 — Khloé coaches Kris through her MasterClass taping while Kim finally opens up about her love life. Kourtney Pooshes her business to the next level with a Goop collab. Kim, shown. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

During episode 9 of The Kardashians, Kim has been openly talking about her new romance with 28-year-old American comedian Pete Davidson.

Initially just looking to have fun, Pete had warned her she would be obsessing over him. He gave it four months. Nonetheless, she said her answer was simply: “Ok. We’ll see.“

At the time the episode was filmed, Pete and Kim had just started dating – and Kim didn’t hold back praising her new boyfriend and how well they were doing.

Speaking to friends, Kim admitted to wanting a “drama-free life” and relationship. Everyone knows the Kardashians are the biggest and most followed family in Hollywood. For that reason, she warned Pete about what he has gotten himself into.

Fast forward, they’ve now been together five months and are happier than ever. Wittily, when asked whether she was in love, she replied: “Um, I don’t know if that’s any of your business.“

KARDASHIAN NEWS: Kardashians 2.0: All about the kids who could end up with their own spin-off show

Kim gushes about Pete’s romanticism and his Dibs gift

The Kardashians — “Bucket List Goals” – Episode 109 — Kim lands in paradise to shoot a highly anticipated cover, while Khloé and Kourtney focus on their brands. Shocking news about Tristan is revealed. Kim, shown. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

Kim was on her way to the Dominican Republic to shoot the cover for Sports Illustrated and her SKIMS brand. On the way to the Caribbean island, the stewardess surprised the reality TV star with a gift from Pete.

Nothing too big, it was only ice cream, but Kim was touched by the surprise as Pete knew it was her favourite treat and made sure to get it for her.

Gushing about her boyfriend’s thoughtful surprise, Kim said: “These are my favourite. We went to the movies on Staten Island and [the ice cream] I wanted was Dibs. I’m obsessed with Dibs. You can only get them in, like, gas stations these days.” Nice one, Pete.

Running through the scene, Kim revealed in the confessional: “Pete is such a good person. I can’t even explain it. He just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things.

“One time, Pete was like, ‘Babe, let’s go get some ice cream at Thrifty.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my god, you are making me so h****.’ Rite Aid? Thrifty? It was literally one of the best nights of my life.”

KARDASHIAN NEWS: Inside the Kardashians’ fridges from Kris Jenner’s vegetable collection to Kim’s nine coolers

The Kardashians S1: No sign of Pete Davidson – yet

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Throughout the first season of the family’s comeback, fans have been able to see new relationships unfold. Kourtney’s new partner and now-husband, Travis Barker, and Khloé’s baby father, Tristan Thompson. However, although Pete’s voice has appeared in the episodes, he’s still yet to make a physical appearance.

There’s only one episode left of Hulu’s The Kardashians and Pete Davidson has not made things official in the family’s reality TV show. Long-time fans of the family know that when one of their partners makes it into the show, it means things are serious between the two.

Nonetheless, fans will have to wait until next week to see if the 28-year-old comedian appears for the finale or whether they’ll just have to wait until next season.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ NOW WITH NEW EPISODES ON THURSDAYS

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK