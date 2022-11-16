









Kim Kardashian famously started dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson following her divorce from Kanye West. The family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians, has featured Pete in several episodes, and we take a look at some of his scene-stealing moments.

Let’s be honest, many know Davidson for dating some of the most elite celebrities, from Ariana Grande to Phoebe Dynevor, he may have a few of Hollywood A-Lister’s inked on his body… including Kim K’s.

However, by August 2022, he and Kim had parted ways. “Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules,” an insider claimed to People at the time. “They both travel all the time, and it was hard.”

On his 29th birthday, join us in Pete-spotting in every episode of The Kardashians, as we take a look at his most iconic moments.

Kim K’s SNL kiss with Pete Davidson

Reminiscing on the iconic SNL moment, Kim recalled in episode one of The Kardashians: “I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met, and I was like, ‘I am so scared, I don’t know what I signed up for.’”

Kim continued to panic over her gig hosting SNL: “And he was like, ‘Can you read cue cards? You’re good.’” From the moment he calmed Kim’s nerves, it seems she fell for him.

As she admitted in the third episode of The Kardashians: “When we kissed, I was just like ‘Mmm!’” Kim added. “It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing.”

The Kardashians gave an insight into Kim and Pete dressed as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine during her SNL montage. Interestingly, Davidson was rather mysterious and didn’t even want to be part of their reality show at this point.

Kim recalled in an interview on Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, telling Amanda Hirsch: “We were filming our show – he was the one cast member that wouldn’t sign off to be filmed, and he wasn’t there until the day of, so I didn’t see him all week during rehearsals, nothing.”

Kim begged SNL producer for Pete’s number

During episode 8, Kim explains her thought process behind dating Pete, as she planned on being single for much longer after her divorce

She revealed: “I wasn’t even thinking, like, ‘Oh my God. I’m gonna be in a relationship with him,’” she explains in a confessional.

“I was just thinking, like, heard about this BDE, need to get out there … I was just basically DTF.”

After SNL sparks flew as Kim asked a producer for his number whilst Pete begged Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, for Kim’s.

Kardashian revealed how Megan Fox texted her asking if they were actually dating, as Fox later told her: “‘He asked me for your number months ago and like, I was like dude, you have a better shot of, like, me and MGK getting eaten by crocodiles than you ever getting her number.’”

Steamy shower reaction

In the season two trailer, Kim is getting ready for the Met Gala as Pete chats with her sister Khloé. Kim then walks into the room and asks him: “Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?”

Pete looks delighted as he tosses his phone and cigarettes to the floor and runs after Kim. However, fans are yet to see this scene air.

Explaining why Pete doesn’t appear as much as fans thought, Kim explained in a confessional: “This is like my thing, so he’s just gonna support. When the cameras are up for him, it’s for a skit or a role. It’s not what he does.”

Kardashian opens up about getting intimate

What Kardashian lovers adore most about the Hulu series is that we get to see more unedited clips than in KUWTK. In a post-credits confessional we see Kim introduce Pete to her audio person who she has worked with for more than a decade.

Kim introduces the pair by saying: “she’s probably seen my v*****.”

“More than me?” Pete responds from off-camera. “Not more than you,” Kim smiles.

That’s right, Kim certainly wasn’t scared to open up about the intimate parts of their relationship. In one episode she even reminisced on a night of passion with him by the fireplace.

In the scene, Kim met up with Khloé, her mom Kris, and grandma MJ. She admitted to getting intimate with Pete during a recent hotel stay in Los Angeles.

The mother of four proceeded to tell her grandma what she said to Pete. She says: “’My grandma told me you really don’t live life until you have sex in front of the fireplace.’

“So we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.”

Kim jested: “I know, that’s really creepy.”

But 88-year-old Mary-Jo hit back with: “Not in the lobby?”

Pete prepares to go to Space

Later in that episode, Kim revealed to the rest of the clan Pete was going to join Blue Origin’s 20th mission to space. Although she worries about Pete’s safety, she is also “really excited” for him. It appears his ears were burning, as she then receives a call from Pete himself.

The call is put on speakerphone and Kris asks Pete about his trip and whether he has a will.

“I’m making one now,” Pete quipped.

Kris then asks Pete whether he’s nervous, but the comedian replies: “Nah, my personal life is scarier, to be completely honest.”

Davidson then jests: “I can’t wait to get the f*** away from everybody. I think I’m gonna stay up there, babe.” Which ensued a room full of laughter.

Pete Davidson gets tattoos for Kim

Pete Davidson had tattoos done for Kim Kardashian whilst they were together, and she showed off the art in March, just three months into their romance.

However, two months after their break-up went public, fans speculated the actor would remove the “my girl is a lawyer” tattoo he got for Kim on his collarbone. It was believed to be one of several tattoos Pete dedicated to Kim.

A snap of Pete with a bandage on the same side where he got inked later went viral and fans were convinced he might have removed the tattoo.

A source close to the star told us Pete’s photo is from his film set and does not mean he has removed the tattoo.

The source said: “While he continues to remove his tattoos, that image is from the set and not related to removing the lawyer tattoo.”

