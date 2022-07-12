











Eagle-eyed fans have spotted Pete Davidson’s newest tattoo tribute to girlfriend Kim Kardashian, and it’s a reference to their first kiss.

Kim and Pete have been dating since the start of 2022 and we’re finally getting more snaps of their romance. The SNL star prefers to stay off social media, but thanks to Kim, he’s made occasional appearances.

His first debut on Kim’s page came in March, with a photo of her pouting and Pete grinning into the camera. Their latest selfie is no different, though one thing that has seemingly changed is his tattoo collection.

Check out Pete Davidson’s Jasmine and Aladdin tattoo

Zoom in closely to see the delicate inking of “Jasmine & Aladdin” connected by an infinity symbol and placed just by Pete’s collar bone.

View Instagram Post

The tattoo is yet another tribute to his blossoming romance with the reality star, since their first kiss was during SNL’s Jasmine and Aladdin sketch in October 2021.

Kim revealed on her Hulu show how things played out between them following their collab.

“I did SNL, and then when we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe. And I was like, ‘Oh s***. Maybe I just need to try something different.'”

She was hoping to kickstart things at the afterparty, but he didn’t even show up. The mother-of-four subsequently took things into her own hands and asked producers for Pete’s number. “I was just thinking, heard about this BDE (big d*** energy), need to get out there… I was just basically DTF (down to f***).”

If you’re unsure where this BDE reputation came from, Pete’s ex Ariana Grande fueled speculation around his sizeable package after a fan asked “How long is Pete?”, after her 2018 song named Pete.

The Kardashians | Season 2 Teaser | Hulu BridTV 10851 The Kardashians | Season 2 Teaser | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/v9GQupPnzOM/hqdefault.jpg 1051381 1051381 center 22403

Pete has at least three tattoos dedicated to Kim

What do you do when you’re in love? Stamp your body with your partner’s name, apparently. Kim revealed on The Ellen Show that instead of a traditional tattoo, the 28-year-old had her name permanently branded onto his skin like a scar – love hurts has a whole new meaning.

Her favourite one is the art on his right collar bone that says “my girl is a lawyer”. It’s in reference to Kim passing the First-Year Law Students’ Examination, also known as the Baby Bar.

Although never confirmed, there’s been speculation that the word “KNSCP” just above the latest Aladdin addition represents the first initials of Kim and her children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

When asked about his total tattoo count, Kim didn’t specify how many, but insisted that there’s “a little more than three”.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK