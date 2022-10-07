Pete Davidson's bandage sparks theory he's removed Kim Kardashian tattoos











Pete Davidson surprised everyone with his tattoo for Kim Kardashian but the star was recently spotted with bandages on the same side and it sparked theories he might have had them removed.

Kim and Pete might have ended their relationship but fans are still obsessed with their romance. Recently, a picture of Pete had many convinced he might have removed his tattoo.

However, it may not be the case entirely.

Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images

Pete Davidson’s tattoo for Kim Kardashian explored

Pete and Kim had only dated for nine months before the pair decided to go their separate ways. However, before their relationship came to an end, the SNL star has gotten a tattoo for the reality.

The one that impressed everyone was “My girl is a lawyer” which was made on Pete’s collarbone. At the same time, Pete had other tattoos dedicated to Kim as well.

Recently, a photo of Pete appearing with a bandage on the same side where he got the tattoo went viral and this had many convinced he might have removed the tattoo.

It appears he may not have removed the tattoo

A source close to the star told People that Pete’s photo is from his film set and does not indicate that he has removed the tattoo.

The source said: “While he continues to remove his tattoos, that image is from the set and not related to removing the lawyer tattoo.”

While he is in the process of getting them removed it is unclear at what stage he is in. As of now, Pete has removed several tattoos that he previously had.

HITC has reached out to Pete Davidson for comment.

Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Why is he removing all his tattoos?

Pete explained his tattoo removal decision while appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers. In the interview, the SNL star explained he was getting more gigs and it had made it difficult for him to arrive hours before just to cover up his tattoos.

He thought it would be easier to just remove them. He said: “So now I am burning them off, but burning them off is worse than getting them.”

