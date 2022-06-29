You can now leave comments on the articles that matter to you. Find out more here
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Pete Davidson's intense fashion glow up inspired by Kim Kardashian

June 29, 2022
Jasmyne Jeffery

When dating a Kardashian, you need to up your fashion game. Take a look through Pete Davidson’s fashion history to see his style glow up.

It was only earlier this year that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut. Whilst matching in Balenciaga, Pete accessorised with a pair of Vans. Slightly surprising for a White House dinner maybe?

Well, the Kim K influence didn’t take long to rub off. Only a couple of days later the pair dazzled at the Met Gala, and there wasn’t a pair of Vans in sight…

Photo by Gotham/Getty Images

How does Pete describe his style?

“H&M is my go-to in daily life,” he once said.

He told GQ magazine: “I dress pretty much the same as I did when I was a kid. If I see something I like that’s comfortable with plenty of colour in it, I wear it. That hasn’t changed.”

Photo by: Steven Molina Contreras/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

He’s described his style as ‘guido trash’ and claimed Adam Sandler was one of his fashion icons. But he seems to have moved on to someone a little more fashionable now…

“Currently, Sebastian Stan has the best style. He’s got this swagger in whatever he wears. Did you see his hot pink suit at the MET? He’s got class!”

How did he dress before Kim Kardashian?

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In 2020, over a year before he started dating Kim, it wasn’t unusual for Pete to wear sweats to a red carpet event. Evidently choosing comfort over style, it’s hard to imagine Kim K letting this red carpet look slide…

Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Even when with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande, Pete wore his comfortable style to red carpet events. It’s definitely a far cry from the Dior he suited up in at the most recent Met Gala.

It seems even Pete is surprised by just how intensely his style choices have changed over the last six months.

The SNL star admitted to getting his first spray tan ahead of the Met Gala, and how it posed a few issues for him…

In his Netflix is a Joke special, he told the audience: “Want to know something really funny? This is the weirdest sentence I’ve ever said. I couldn’t put make-up on for this because I got a spray tan.”

As his relationship with Kim continues to blossom, who knows what’s next for Pete’s fashion glow-up?

Jasmyne Jeffery
Hello! My name is Jasmyne and I’m a soon-to-be graduate of English and Creative Writing at the University of South Wales. Originally from North Devon, I now love living in Cardiff. I’m really into my movement; an advocate for joyful movement. I spend my free time either reading, at the Wales Millennium Centre, or running around the city.

