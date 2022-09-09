Queen Elizabeth II starred in own reality show in sixties











Queen Elizabeth II was the star of her own show long before The Kardashians became the real queens of Reality TV.

Yesterday, Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of Queen Elizabeth. The 96-year-old died in her Balmoral home, with her children King Charles and Princess Anne with her.

Viewers were shown a rare glimpse of an off-duty Queen in the sixties. The British Royal family kept millions of people hooked with their fly-on-the-wall show inside the walls of Buckingham Palace.

The concept was to modernize the traditional image of the royal family, even though certain members were skeptical of the idea. So, let’s take a look at the 1969 documentary that tried to humanize the monarch…

Royal Family Picnicking at Balmoral

Queen Elizabeth II starred in own reality show

In 1969, The Windsors commissioned a 105-minute documentary, titled The Royal Family. The was aired on the BBC on June 21, 1969, and then on ITV the following week as viewers watched a never-before-seen side of the strong family unit.

However, by 1970, The Queen was concerned that the show was bad press for her family and portrayed them as being mundane. After its premiere, the film’s circulation was limited in its entire form as the Queen pulled the concept.

Since then there has only been a three-minute snippet available to view, which was featured in the 2011 documentary titled The Duke at 90, to commemorate Prince Philip’s birthday.

It was Lord Brabourne, the son-in-law of the royal cousin Lord Mountbatten, who suggested giving the nation an insight into their family. Brabourne thought that a television show could introduce everyone to 21-year-old Prince Charles, ahead of his investiture as Prince of Wales.

Sir David Attenborough shares his thoughts

Sir David Attenborough, who was the BBC’s director of programs at the time agreed with the show getting canceled. He believes that the whole concept of royalty is to have a “mysterious” status, Attenborough explained, “In the end, if you’re not very careful, you diminish the stature of royalty.”

This is because the documentary showed the monarch doing everyday tasks such as having a barbeque at Balmoral castle. Attenborough revealed that it could do harm to their status by saying, “They’re exactly like everybody else. They fry sausages, they get up in the morning and they’re occasionally bad-tempered and do all the things that the rest of us do”

Queen Elizabeth II prevented Kim K from staying in a London hotel

Therefore, Queen Elizabeth II was a reality TV star long before the Kardashians. In fact, even when Kim and co were on airwaves, the monarch still put her foot down.

According to Scott Disick, on a 2012 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, there’s a scene where Disick visits Rob Kardashian in his London hotel room. Scott asks Kardashian: “I thought we were at The Dorchester…why are we staying here?” to which Rob replies, “Because the Queen is staying at Dorchester and she doesn’t want Kim there.”

Scott revealed that “the Queen just wanted to close it for her. It is amazing that a woman could rent an entire hotel, just because she wants to be there.” It is likely that the Queen’s party was concerned for security reasons.

Whilst the Royal family may have prevented the Kardashian clan from staying at a hotel, they kindly gave up the reigns of their reality TV career to let the Kardashians prosper…

