Ray J has fans 'Googling Kim Kardashian's handwriting' after latest IG Live

Kim Kardashian’s handwriting and her signature are now the topic of conversation on Twitter as fans examine the alleged documents and any snapshots of her writing that have been seen. One fan took to Twitter to say: “not me actually googling “kim kardashian handwriting “ cause ray j said to do so”.

Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli

Kim’s handwriting is trending

In September 2022, Kim Kardashian‘s handwriting is trending after her ex-partner, Ray J, claims that he can prove she was involved in the creation of their adult film 20 years ago.

Taking to Instagram Live, Ray J tries to compare handwriting from what he says are documents related to the adult film and cards he says he received from Kim during their relationship.

Ray J and Kim dated from 2002 until 2006.

Ray J says he has ‘original contract’

In a bid to expose details around his and Kim’s adult film, Ray J claims in his Instagram Live video, recorded by The Shade Room, that he allegedly has evidence of the film’s contract.

Ray J brings up documents on his computer and says: “There it is… that’s my hand writing…”.

Ray J said: “Here’s what happens, Kim is rushing me, her mom is rushing me… like… get it signed.” Ray J then adds that Kim signed his “deliverables” to save time and says that it’s Kim’s handwriting that viewers can see in the video.

He adds that he did “forensics” and “took fingerprints” from an old letter that Kim wrote him.

The singer is claiming that the handwriting on the documents matches that of Kim’s which has led many fans to ‘Googling’ her handwriting.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Kim Kardashian’s rep and Ray J for comment.

Kris has denied involvement in the tape

Ray J’s Instagram Live comes after Kris Jenner appeared on the Late Late Show with James Corden in September.

During her time on the show, Kris completed a lie detector test in which she was asked about her daughter’s adult film.

Kim’s mother responded “no” when asked if she “helped” release the tape which came out as ‘true’ on the test.

