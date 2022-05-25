Rob Kardashian absent from Kourtney's wedding to avoid the 'spotlight'













Compared to the rest of the Kar-Jenner sisters, Robert Kardashian has remained low-key when it comes to public appearances. Nowhere to be seen, Rob was absent from Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding with Travis Barker. But why?

While the Kardashian family attended their eldest sister’s most important day, an essential guest was missing from the big day. I’m not talking about Scott Disick, but Kourtney’s baby brother, Robert. Excluding the Jenner duo, not only Robert Kardashian is the only Kardashian male but also the youngest.

Rob Kardashian missing from Kravis’ wedding

Don’t worry, fans. There’s no drama between the eldest-youngest sibling of the Kardashians. Having five very successful sisters that are constantly papped or filming for The Kardashians simply wasn’t his thing.

As per Page Six, the reason why Rob missed Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding was reportedly because he just wasn’t feeling having cameras around him. It was also claimed that Rob is “not a big fan of public events or traveling”.

“Rob prefers to stay out of the spotlight, so he would’ve been uncomfortable going to such a high-profile party even though it was for his sister,” an insider claimed. Despite wanting his brother to be at her wedding, Kourtney understood his reasons.

Retreating from the spotlight to live a private life

As hardcore Kar-Jenner fans might have noticed, the girls and Kris Jenner have not posted a lot of content with their beloved Rob. Not by choice, but simply because he decided to stay out of the spotlight.

Despite regularly appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians until a certain point, the 35-year-old hasn’t been mentioned on the new show. He also hasn’t appeared in any of the six episodes of The Kardashians that have aired so far. Most likely, he never will.

Rob ditched the fame to have a normal life with his daughter, Dream Renée Kardashian, whom he shares with his ex-partner, Blac Chyna.

Rob still supports his sisters, despite not being a part of the show

Although Robert has decided not to take part in the activities that the Kardashians join, he recently showed his support for his family.

Occasionally posting on Twitter, the Arthur George founder showed a sign of support for the family’s reality TV show, The Kardashians. A month ago, he commented about her sister Kendall’s beau, Devin Booker, who dapped up a baby during a game. He gave the little tot a fist pump after falling to the ground as he made a shot in the basketball match.

