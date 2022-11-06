









Rob Kardashian has made a rare appearance with his family on social media – Bible. The only male of the Kardashian-Jenner clan attended his mother’s 67th birthday party. All the sisters hilariously dressed up as Kris Jenner’s iconic eras throughout the years – but Rob appears to not have gotten the dress code beforehand.

The former reality star decided to keep his life away from the cameras and focus on his daughter, Dream Kardashian, whom he shares with ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna.

After many months of being MIA, the only male amongst The Kardashians siblings has made a rare appearance, but not on the reality series.

Kim Kardashian posted a heartfelt tribute to celebrate her mother’s 67th birthday, including a photo of the 35-year-old.

No, you didn’t get ‘Krissed’. It’s a real picture.

Rob Kardashian makes rare appearance

On November 5, Kim took to her personal Instagram account to upload a heartfelt birthday post to her mother Kris, who turned 67.

The reality star included a lengthy message, as well as different images from the night. The attendance included her six children, some of her grandchildren, and even her 88-year-old mother, Mary Jo Campbell.

In one of the black-and-white images, Rob makes a rare appearance and poses with his sisters, mother, and grandmother.

This made his first “public” appearance since earlier in June when he was spotted celebrating Khloé’s 38th birthday.

The 35-year-old is also rarely seen in photos during family gatherings but smiled for the camera as the family got together for their momager.

Fans took to social media to share their reactions. Many Kardashian fans agreed it was “nice” to see him after so long.

His last television appearance was on the finale season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, he only appeared briefly in the episode.

Another rare glimpse of Rob is during an episode of The Kardashians in May when Kris is hosting her birthday party at her newly renovated mansion. Looking closely, his tattooed armed and part of his face are featured as he sat next to sister Khloé.

The Kardashians recreate different Kris Jenner eras

As part of the big celebration, the five sisters, including Penelope Disick and North West, decided to bring on the birthday spirit by dressing up in different eras from the famous momager.

Whether it be several red-carpet looks, or her iconic appearance in Ariana Grande’s music videos, the reality stars unveiled hilarious costumes through a series of Instagram stories.

Nine-year-old Northie took to her conjoint TikTok account with her mother to share her recreation of one of her grandma’s most iconic looks – including that Birkin bag.

However, longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble and Rob Kardashian did not take part in the costumes.

