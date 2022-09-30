Rob Kardashian Snr tragically died just two months after sudden cancer diagnosis











Today marks Rob Kardashian Snr‘s 19 years since the lawyer’s tragic death, after he passed away just months after an esophageal cancer diagnosis.

Rob Kardashian Snr, who is the father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, died from cancer 19 years ago today. Although the legal mogul never physically appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the famous family has continued to remind their fans of his legacy as a loving parent.

The attorney and businessman became a household name. He was recognized internationally after he stepped up to defend friend OJ Simpson after he was asked to join the athlete’s legal team during his infamous 1994 murder trial.

Rob Kardashian Snr passed away at just age 59, eight weeks after his esophageal cancer diagnosis in July 2003.

Robert Kardashian Snr remains a major part of the Kardashians’ lives

Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Snr split in March 1991 after 13 years of marriage. The momager later married Caitlyn Jenner while Robert re-married twice. Despite the divorce, their close bond continued, and soon became a blended family.

Kourtney, who was age 11 at the time, handled the divorce the hardest. Talking on Beyond Candid with Giuliana, Kris revealed her eldest child “wore black for like five years. She was in denial and didn’t want to accept anyone taking her dad’s place.”

Fans have been reminded of Robert as the Kardashians have reflected on their memories every year on his birthday and Father’s Day. He was also a major inspiration behind Kim’s decision to take on her law studies.

“I think that by the time I was a teenager, and he was working on the OJ case, I was sneaking in his office, looking at all of the evidence and things I shouldn’t have been looking at,” the SKNN founder explained in 2020.

‘Worst day’ of their life

September 30, 2003 became the “worst day” of Kim’s life when her father died in his Encino, California home.

The unexpected cancer diagnosis two months before came as a huge shock. There was no history of cancer on his side of the family, and he reportedly didn’t smoke or drink, reports SCMP.

The sisters honored their late parent with the launch of UCLA’s Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health in 2019, hoping to raise awareness of the condition.

Caitlyn Jenner promised to look after the Kardashians

When Robert discovered his cancer was terminal, Caitlyn promised she would “always take care” of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob.

KUWTK is proof that the former Olympian stood by her word for until the divorce with Kris in 2014.

Her transition into Caitlyn prompted tension, as the family believed they were kept in the dark from her true identity until months before her surgical procedures.

Caitlyn touched on her relationship with Khloé on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, noting that they hadn’t spoken “in five years” since she broke a “deathbed promise” reports The Mirror.

However, they are still involved in each other’s lives, especially Kendall and Kylie, Caitlyn’s daughters.

