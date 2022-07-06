Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream hailed 'superstar' after cute ad with Kris













The next generation of The Kardashians are upon us, as 5-year-old Dream Kardashian starred in the Amazon Glow advert earlier today.

The brand new season of The Kardashians wrapped up last month, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be seeing the family on your screens for a while – and no, you’re not being Krissed.

The adorable commercial has blown up social media, with users praising Dream and Kris for the cuteness overload.

The adorable commercial has blown up social media, with users praising Dream and Kris for the cuteness overload.

Dream Kardashian stars in Amazon Glow ad

It seems that our favourite momager has taken things to the next level as she’s now getting her grandchildren involved in the television industry from an early age.

The ad starts with Kris accepting a call from Dream on her Amazon Glow, followed by Dream asking her grandmother: “What are you up to, lovey?” – could you get any cuter?!

The pair then start to play some games together, and obviously had to throw in some iconic Kardashian phrases, including: “Just living life” and “You’re doing amazing sweetie.”

Kris Jenner added in the ad: “Nothing beats family. Getting to spend time like this with you, that’s the secret to my glow.”

What is the Amazon Glow?

The precious advert was launched to promote Amazon’s new product, the Amazon Glow. The new gadget was designed to allow children to video-call and play at the same time.

This works with an interactive touch projector for the child to use, and the adult on the other side can see this for themselves from the comfort of their home on their Amazon Glow app. The two users can play games, puzzles and even read stories, all whilst being miles away from each other.

The Amazon Glow can be purchased from $299.99 from the Amazon website.

Social media are loving Dream

Amazon couldn’t have found a better fit for their advert, as Dream and Kris are the perfect pair. Since the launch of the advert, users have flooded social media with their thoughts…

One user wrote on Instagram: “omg that’s the cutest commercial I’ve ever seen.”

American actress, Leven Rambin, also added: “Omg dream is such a star.”

Other viewers caught onto the use of the iconic phrases: “It’s the YOURE DOING AMAZING SWEETIE FOR ME 😂😍 She’s the cutest.”

That Kris Jenner and Dream Kardashian ad is really cute — laz jude (iago) (@lj__ude) July 6, 2022

