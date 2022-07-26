'Robbery organizer' Aomar Ait Khedache 'sympathizes' with Kim's 'trauma'













As a video of Kim Kardashian talking about being robbed in Paris in 2016 resurfaces, fans are discussing the traumatic event she faced. So who is the alleged organizer of the robbery, Aomar Ait Khedache?

Five criminals allegedly broke into a rented apartment at the Hôtel de Pourtalès and tied Kim up, making away with $10 million worth of jewelry. None of the items were recovered, except for one necklace that was dropped on the street.

The robbery happened during Paris Fashion Week in 2016. At the time of the initial January 2017 arrests, 17 people were taken into custody, ages 23 to 73, as per Vanity Fair. One of the five who broke in has since written a book.

Aomar Ait Khedache, who allegedly organized the robbery, sent an apology letter to Kim a year after the event, telling her he apologizes for the trauma he has caused her, her then-husband Kanye and their children.

Get to know Aomar Ait Khedache

Aomar, otherwise known as “Old Omar”, is the alleged organizer of a robbery of a rented apartment where Kim Kardashian was staying during Paris Fashion Week 2016, in October that year. He is an Algeria-born French citizen.

The 60-year-old was one of the suspects arrested four months later in Paris and in the south of France. His DNA was found at the scene before he later told police the gang melted down and sold off most of the jewelry.

Le Monde newspaper reports that it got hold of a transcript of the police’s interview with Aomar. He revealed that, although they sold most of it, the gang kept her $4 million (£3.2 million) diamond ring.

He said his gang had “very precise information” about the movements of the star during her fateful Paris trip last October which they got from “someone who was very close to her.”

Kim Kardashian recounts 2016 robbery

Kim has publicly spoken about the robbery, including during her interview with David Letterman. She told the host that it was “seven or eight minutes of torture”. The reality TV personality added:

They brought in the concierge from downstairs, handcuffed, with a gun up to him. They were yelling at me in French, and I just sat up. He [robber] grabbed me, and pulled me towards him. But I wasn’t wearing anything underneath [my bathrobe]. So I was like, ‘OK, this is the time, I’m going to get raped. Just deal, like, it’s gonna happen.’ You know, like just prepare yourself.

She said that she was tied up with handcuffs while her eyes and mouth were duct-taped. Kim said she begged the concierge — who was also bound and handcuffed — to ask the robbers to spare her life for the sake of her family.

Kim revealed that they held a gun to her head, but was not injured or physically abused during the incident. However, she was mentally scarred from the robbery and had several panic attacks as a result.

Aomar wrote to Kim from prison

Kim’s French attorneys received a letter from Aomar, who sent an apology letter to Kim in 2017, a year after the incident happened. He penned:

After observing your emotion and realizing the psychological damages I inflicted…I decided to write to you, not to obtain from you some sort of indulgence. Know that I fully sympathize with the pain you are enduring, your children, your husband, and your close ones. I hope that this letter will allow you to forget little by little the trauma that you suffered by my fault.

He told police that his gang treated their victim with respect and “with gentleness.” “We didn’t take our weapons out in front of a woman,” he said in his testimony. “The person with me tied her up on the bed… I placed her in the bath.”

